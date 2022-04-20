Home News Lori Vallow Daybell mostly silent during plea hearing
Lori Vallow Daybell mostly silent during plea hearing

By Julia Brunette
Photo courtesy of East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY– On Tuesday, at 1:30 p.m. in the Fremont County Courthouse, Lori Vallow Daybell exercised her right to remain silent as her attorney pleaded not guilty on her behalf to all charges against her.

Photo courtesy of East Idaho News
Photo courtesy of East Idaho News

Lori Daybell was dressed in a light blue blouse, heeled black shoes and square glasses. She answered softly after District Judge Steven Boyce asked her questions and appeared to show little emotion as he read out her charges:

— First-degree murder in the death of Tylee Ryan.

— First-degree murder in the death of JJ Vallow.

— First-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, the first wife of her current husband, Chad Daybell.

— Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of Tylee Ryan.

— Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of JJ Vallow.

— Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

— Grand theft related to Social Security survivor benefits of over $1,000 allocated for the care of minors Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow that were appropriated after the children were missing and ultimately found deceased.

Her attorney, Jim Archibald, said Daybell is not waiving her right to a speedy trial.

Chad Daybell exiting the Fremont County Courthouse.
Chad Daybell exiting the Fremont County Courthouse. Photo credit: Julia Brunette

Before the arraignment, Chad Daybell appeared in court with his attorney. According to EastIdahoNews.com, prosecutors filed a motion to bring an Ada County jury to Fremont County. Judge Boyce previously ruled the January 2023 trial will happen in Ada County. Prosecutors argued it will be cost prohibitive to hold the trial in Ada County. The judge said he will issue a written ruling later.

Both Chad and Lori Daybell are expected to stand trial together. The trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks.

Larry Woodcock waling outside the courthouse after meeting with members of the media.
Larry Woodcock waling outside the courthouse after meeting with members of the media. Photo credit: Julia Brunette

Larry and Kay Woodcock watched the hearing and visibly cried from the courtroom benches. They spoke to reporters outside of the courtroom.

“I wanted to get as close as I could,” said Larry Woodcock as he talked about wanting Lori Daybell to feel his and his wife’s presence in the courtroom.

The Woodcock’s expressed gratitude for their family, friends, the locals in Fremont county and even the media.

“You have no idea how I miss JJ,” said Larry Woodcock. “It’s hard. It’s hard, but now it’s a happy time. And I truly want to thank everybody, and thank the judge, the court and the police officers.”

Larry and Kay woodcock answering questions from the press outside of the Fremont county Courthouse.
Larry and Kay woodcock answering questions from the press outside of the Fremont county Courthouse. Photo credit: Abigayl Finch

Julia Brunette
