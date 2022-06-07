Home Campus Lost and found: Found again
Campus

Lost and found: Found again

By Colin Dupuis
A lost and found worker stands at the new location in Rigby 144. Photo credit: Colin Dupuis

With its original location in the Hyrum Manwaring Center walled off, BYU-Idaho’s lost and found has moved to the William F. Rigby Hall.

For those who feel lost looking for the lost and found, it is now located at Rigby 144 and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We get items from pieces of paper to basketballs to headphones,” said Kalani Johnson, a lost and found employee. “If (you) have lost something, come by and try. We will likely (have your) item.”

Losing something valuable can be stressful. Luckily, the lost and found department has simplified the process.

“When we have students come to us, we will ask when they lost the item, where and a description,” said Aisha Hobbs, another lost and found employee. “This is because we have tags on all the items that tell us this information. This will help us get them their lost items faster.”

Lost and found keeps items for up to 60 days before the items get put up for the lost and found sale. Lost and found has a claim form that makes it easier for you to get your items back.

Colin Dupuis
