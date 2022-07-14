Home Campus Lost and Found: The biggest sale since 2020
Lost and Found: The biggest sale since 2020

By Lupei Huang
Lost and found new location in Rigby 144 Photo credit: Lupei Huang

BYU-Idaho will hold the end of spring semester Lost and Found Sale on Friday, July 15 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the John W. Taylor Building’s cultural hall.

The Lost and Found Sale held each semester includes items that have been left unclaimed for over two months. Students benefit from the inexpensive prices on all items, while Lost and Found clears inventory.

Kalani Johnson, a junior studying accounting, is currently serving as the lost and found team lead.

“This is very exciting,” Johnson said. “It is going to be the first sale since COVID hit. We have stuff from 2020 all the way till now.”

As Johnson mentioned, there are a lot of items over the past two years that have gone unclaimed. The sale is a way for students to get nice merchandise for a great deal.

According to the BYU-I Lost and Found homepage, “the Lost and Found serves both those who have lost items and those who find them.”

Some of the available items include sports equipment, headphones, jewelry, water bottles, chargers, sunglasses and clothing.

Jenna Ludlam, a senior studying child development, has been involved in the Lost and Found Sale for two semesters before COVID-19 shut it down.

“I like seeing the crowds and seeing everyone get so excited about finding an item that they love,” Ludlam said. “Even I love going because there are a lot of fun things that are super cheap, and I love getting good deals.”

Ludlam also wants students to realize there are fantastic deals and there is something in the sale for everyone at a cheap price.

“There’s so much stuff,” Johnson said. “People will be able to find something that they want for a better deal than what they’d find anywhere else. We want people to come, check it out, and have fun.”

Saddle up at Harriman State Park

Olivia Weaver - 0
A peaceful ride with a beautiful view.
Read more
Devotional preview: Heather Hall

Logan Buchanan - 0
Heather Hall prepares to address students at devotional.
Read more
Student Representative Council: Big changes coming in Fall 2022

Lupei Huang - 0
The Student Representative Council strives to make sure students' voices are heard.
Read more

