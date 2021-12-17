Home Campus Make the most of your semester class schedule by adding English 102R
Make the most of your semester class schedule by adding English 102R

By Ben Sedgwick
Students and tutors in the reading center. Photo credit: BYU-I Photo Gallery

English 102R offers a unique course experience to BYU-Idaho students. If students need more credits, they can register for this course for up to two credits.

Students read, get help and learn at the reading center.
Students read, get help and learn at the reading center. Photo credit: BYU-I Photo Gallery

The class has a professor but doesn’t meet in a formal class. Instead, they meet once or twice a week with a tutor from the Reading Center, which is one of several tutoring centers on campus.

Instructors of the course remain in close contact with the students even though they don’t meet at a regular class time. They provide additional support through one-on-one appointments and feedback on assignments.

The class is centered around goal setting and helping students stay on track with their courses throughout the semester. During the first appointment, students take a study skills assessment on the BYU-I website and use that information to set goals that they will work toward achieving by the end of the semester.

The Reading Center mission statement.
The Reading Center mission statement. Photo credit: Ben Sedgwick

Future appointments are spent working toward the goal. Students work on a themed assignment, called a paradigm shift activity, for the week. Topics range from time management to managing stress.

“The paradigm shift videos are great not only for my students but for me also to learn and apply to my studies,” said David Jensen, a Reading Center tutor.

Tutors can also help students work on homework in their other courses, learn test-taking strategies, and learn other study skills that will help them be more successful.

Chase Wilcox, a sophomore studying computer science who is currently enrolled in the course, said it is the tutors who make the class enjoyable for him.

“They’re absolutely amazing,” Wilcox said.

Students and tutors interact in the Reading Center.
Students and tutors interact in the Reading Center. Photo credit: BYU-I Photo Gallery

Another beneficial thing about the course is that it’s repeatable. It can be taken multiple semesters for up to six credits. Registration is currently open for the Winter Semester 2022 English 102R class, and there are several seats still available.

“I think the most helpful thing that students can count on,” said Abbey Daniels, a tutor at the Reading Center, “is someone who cares about them personally and about their academic success.”

Ben Sedgwick
