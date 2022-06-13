Manage your career with Management Society

After closing due to COVID-19, BYU-Idaho’s Department of Management is getting back into the full swing of its Management Society.

Dean Coleman, a faculty member of the management department in the College of Business and Communications and advisor to the Management Society, said he is looking forward to working with management students again.

“The Management Society has been around here on campus for many years, but it really languished through COVID as most societies did,” Coleman said. “We have been working to get it revitalized, and we’ve reconstituted our student leadership team.”

The Management Society meetings discuss ways to be more active in the community, plan activities and build students as disciple leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They usually have games as well as refreshments afterward for the attendees. It is also a place to gain valuable business experience in a variety of fields.

“The society provides an opportunity for people like me to get experience, whether that’s with volunteer work or just different projects that the society enables a student to have,” said Stockton Heiner, a senior studying business management. “The Management Society is a place for students of any major to come and learn the leadership skills needed to be successful in business and their community.”

The BYU-I Management Society meets every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the Joseph Fielding Smith Building room 302.

More information on the different societies on campus and how to join can be found online.