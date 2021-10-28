Math is hard, but it can be easier

The BYU-Idaho Math Study Center’s mission is “to help students wherever they may be to progress on their math journey.”

The services provided by the Math Study Center include both an on-campus and online drop-in math lab, MATH 100G/L tutoring, one-on-one tutoring and college-prep math courses, which are offered both on campus and online.

The math lab is located in McKay 270 on the second floor of the McKay Library, east wing. It opens at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. every Saturday. The lab closes at 6:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday, 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Daniel Baird, one of the Math Study Center Directors, explained how the COVID-19 pandemic caused the center to adjust and improve.

“We have greatly improved our offerings, allowing students to access the drop-in lab by chat and Zoom from anywhere they may be quarantined or wherever they are taking an online math course,” Baird said.

Students interested in becoming a math tutor at BYU-I can fill out an online form. Hiring for math tutors occurs at the end of every semester. Only on-campus students can be hired as math tutors.

“Psychology, biology and business majors tutor the statistics classes they are required to take; STEM students are more likely to be tutors of the calculus classes that are required in their majors,” Baird said.

There are a few requirements to be considered for a math tutoring position at BYU-I. The student must have received an A or A- in at least one of the following courses: Math 109 (Pre-Calculus), Math 112 (Calculus), Math 221 (Statistics) or an equivalent course. The student must have a GPA of 3.2 or higher and must be able to commit to 10 hours of work per week.