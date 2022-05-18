Home News May 17 primary elections: Who won?
NewsProjects

May 17 primary elections: Who won?

By Abigayl Finch
0
107
Election workers collect ballots from various precincts in Bonneville county. Photo credit: Abigayl Finch

Idahoans voted in primary elections on May 17 to elect representatives for the Republican and Democratic parties in the general election.

The following candidates will face off on Nov. 8.

Unites States Senate:

David Roth (Democrat)

Mike Crapo (Republican)

US House of Representatives:

Wendy Norman (Democrat)

Mike Simpson (Republican)

Idaho governor:

Stephen Heidt (Democrat)

Brad Little (Republican)

Idaho lieutenant governor:

Terry Pickens Manweiler (Democrat)

Scott Bedke (Republican)

District 34 seat A:

Jon Weber (Republican)

District 34 seat B:

Britt Raybould (Republican)

Check the Madison County Election office for more information on other state and local election results.

What happens next?

Even with winners announced, the results are still unofficial. Each county in Idaho will submit a canvass to the Secretary of State’s office by May 24. According to Title 34 of the Idaho Legislature, an election canvass is a report ensuring every legitimate vote cast by voters gets recorded in the election totals.

After each individual county submits canvasses to the Idaho Secretary of State, the Secretary of State’s office will take another week to complete a canvass of their own by June 1. Chad Houck, deputy chief for Idaho’s Secretary of State, said that when this happens the results of the election will become official.

Previous articleInternational Services plans a melting pot of activities
Next articleBYU-I Concert Choir: Singing with the spirit
Abigayl Finch
RELATED ARTICLES
News

International Services plans a melting pot of activities

Chester Chan - 0
Explore the diverse cultures of BYU-Idaho's student population through song, dance and cuisine in these upcoming events.
Read more
Projects

Everything you need to know about the Idaho Republican primary

Abigayl Finch - 0
Learn more about the candidates and how to vote in Tuesday’s election as a BYU-Idaho student.
Read more
Projects

Everything you need to know about the Idaho Democratic primary

Abigayl Finch - 0
Learn more about the candidates and how to vote in Tuesday’s election as a BYU-Idaho student.
Read more

Most Popular

Column: How “Under the Banner of Heaven” desecrates the name of the Church

Opinion Grady Ellsworth - 0
Hollywood is known for exaggerating true stories into more fiction than fact. This time, they've done it with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Read more

What campus has to offer for family history work

Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
Get to know the exclusive resources BYU-Idaho offers its students.
Read more

Spring cleaning at the University Store

Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
A clearance sale at BYU-Idaho's University Store is being held from May 16 through May 21.
Read more

The Spotlight: Caleb Payne

Campus John Mcswain - 0
NATAS North West Scholarship awarded $15,000 to Caleb Payne, a BYU-I student, for the second year in a row.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Column: How “Under the Banner of Heaven” desecrates the name of the Church

    Opinion Grady Ellsworth - 0
    Hollywood is known for exaggerating true stories into more fiction than fact. This time, they've done it with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
    Read more

    What campus has to offer for family history work

    Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
    Get to know the exclusive resources BYU-Idaho offers its students.
    Read more

    Spring cleaning at the University Store

    Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
    A clearance sale at BYU-Idaho's University Store is being held from May 16 through May 21.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Column: How “Under the Banner of Heaven” desecrates the name of the Church

    Opinion Grady Ellsworth - 0
    Hollywood is known for exaggerating true stories into more fiction than fact. This time, they've done it with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
    Read more

    What campus has to offer for family history work

    Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
    Get to know the exclusive resources BYU-Idaho offers its students.
    Read more

    Spring cleaning at the University Store

    Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
    A clearance sale at BYU-Idaho's University Store is being held from May 16 through May 21.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv