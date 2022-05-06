Home Campus May fitness challenge: Viking Race Step/Row challenge
May fitness challenge: Viking Race Step/Row challenge

By Dylan Dueker
Some may choose to make their required steps at the indoor track located in the BYU-I Center. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Sunday ushered in the start of a new month. With May officially underway, the BYU-Idaho Campus and Recreation Center has issued its challenge of the month: The Viking Race Step/Row challenge.

This challenge, which lasts throughout the entire month, consists of two parts. The first part instructs participating students to amass 180,000 accumulated steps throughout the month. The second part requires participants to row 25 kilometers, or 15.53 miles, on the rowing machine.

“With the row part of it, I kind of think that’ll be an educational piece,” said Lisa Robison, the fitness activities advisor for BYU-I. People may be intimidated by being in a fitness environment. I am hoping this will get them to come in and get comfortable in that environment and help reduce any anxiety and nervousness they have about being there. Plus, it’s a really good workout.”

BYU-I Stadium Track and Field
BYU-I Stadium Track and Field Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Students will be expected to keep track of their progress online throughout the month here. There will also be QR codes hanging around campus that participants can scan to enter their progress.

Participants who conquer this challenge will receive a free t-shirt, a Viking Race Medallion and a sticker to place on their water bottle.

“It’s easier than you think it is,” said Stephanie Nelson, a senior studying exercise physiology. “I feel like these fitness challenges can seem daunting at first, but this one is a good beginner one because you take steps every day. All you have to do is enter it. Even if you forget, you can go back a couple of days and re-enter the data.”

To reach 180,000 steps in May, one must average just over 5,806 steps per day.

Dylan Dueker
