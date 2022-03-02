McKayla Thomas: Athletic trainer in training

Dreaming of a career with an NBA team isn’t just for those who hope to play professional sports. McKayla Thomas, a senior studying exercise physiology, is pursuing a career in athletic training. She has always loved sports and is grateful that working as an athletic trainer gives her the ability to be involved in sports without playing professionally.

“It’s kind of crazy, I’ve always loved sports but my mind didn’t wrap around the thought that I could be involved with sports without being involved in sports because I always wanted to play basketball but I was never like, ‘I’m going to be a WNBA player,’” Thomas said. “That was just never me.”

Thomas is the sports first-aid student director on campus right now. She has worked at this job for over a year and has had the opportunity to get a lot of experience in the specific field she is pursuing.

Currently, her job entails athletes coming into the training room for any sports injuries including taping or injury treatment. Her team gets to attend the competitive games put on by RecSports.

“We have our table that has all our taping supplies and rollers,” Thomas explained. “If they need help, like getting stretched out before games or anything to prepare them for the game we’re there. If anybody gets injured or anybody needs help throughout the game, we’re there as the first responders as well as if anybody passes out or needs to call 911.”

These types of practices are very similar to what she hopes to do when she graduates. Since working in the first aid training room, she said she started noticing athletic trainers at high school, college and even professional games.

“I went to a Jazz game two semesters ago, and it was cool because what they don’t show you on live television is the athletic trainers come out and (there is a) trainer for each player,” Thomas said. “So, there’s players warming up with a specific athletic trainer and I thought that was super cool.”

Thomas didn’t always want to go into sports medicine. Before her mission, the dream was to be a vet, but after discovering her passion for working with people she decided to switch it up and go into physical therapy, specifically with athletes.

This job takes all of Thomas’ passions and puts them into one place, especially her passion for sports.

“I’ve always felt myself around sports,” Thomas said. “Whether I’m playing it or watching it. Growing up with brothers I just always felt like that’s who I wanted to be. This program that I’m in has allowed me to work with athletes firsthand.”

Thomas’ boss helps her and other employees at their facility to grow by letting them have hands-on experience. Thomas appreciates how she lets them do much of the work on their own while she watches.

Watching broken and bruised athletes come in for help and seeing their progress over the weeks they spend with the first-aid facility is one of the highlights for Thomas.

“(Then) they’re able to go back and play their sport and (seeing) how happy they are and how much they enjoy coming in and seeing us,” Thomas said. “I’d say definitely the relationships that I build with the athletes that I get to work with (is the best part).”

Overall, helping athletes is extremely rewarding for Thomas. She takes a lot of joy in the phrase, “with great power comes great responsibility.” For Thomas, being the first responder during games is well worth the work she puts into her job.