Meal prep or misstep

Some college students have mastered meal prep and avoided the negative effects of neglecting nutrition.

“It’s important to meal prep, because as students, the two things we always wish we had more of is time and money,” said Jaren Halladay, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering.

Halladay shared reasons why meal prepping helps both financially and health wise. His biggest argument came down to finances and saving more money by opting for cooking and planning over drive-thrus.

“It’s actually cheaper than buying meals as well as easier on you as a student, so it’s a double win,” Halladay said.

Dakota Hollist, a freshman studying psychology, is another student who has mastered some meal prep and planning. Having dairy allergies has forced her to be careful about what she eats, so planning ahead has helped to keep her on the ball.

“The saying ‘you are what you eat’ has some truth to it,” Hollist said. “It takes just as long to wait in a fast-food line as it does to put a quick, semi-healthy meal on the table. You save your time, your money and your insides, honestly.”

Hollist experienced working in the fast-food industry. She claimed that she was even involved in the healthier side of fast food.

“Even the ‘healthy’ side really isn’t healthy at all,” she described.

She prefers to pick a few main meals and healthy snacks throughout the week and utilizes eating leftovers when needed.

With online resources on mobile devices and books available for checkout in every library, the recipe and planning ideas are infinite.

“Without prepping, I get anxious and revert to bad habits like getting takeout, and my energy plummets,” said Rachel Clark, a junior studying education.

With a little meal prep, students can save their time, money and health.