Meat and Potatoes grand opening

On May 22, noticeable energy disrupted the usually laid-back Saturday feel of Golden Beauty Drive in Rexburg. Wilcox Fresh, the family company that has been around since 1948, had its grand opening for its new store, Meat and Potatoes.

Wilcox Fresh supplies fresh goods, including potatoes and onions, directly to businesses. Now, they are also opening their own store to sell bulk goods directly to consumers.

Two lines filled the front of the parking lot. One line, leading to the new store, was filled with excited customers waiting to purchase honey, meat and more.

The second line was to the food truck that was preparing and giving out free lunch to everyone who came to the event. By the end of the day, 500 pounds of hamburger and around 200 hot dogs were served.

“Originally, we were expecting a few hundred to pass through, maybe up to 500 people, but well over 1000 ended up showing up,” said Tavann Young, who oversees marketing for Wilcox Fresh and their new store.

Every other minute someone walked out the exit of the store with stacked flats of strawberries in arms. By the end of the day, the company sold out of all 540 flats of the strawberries that they had on hand, according to Young. Each flat included eight cartons of strawberries. There is now a waiting list about six pages long for customers eager to buy more strawberries.

Vanessa Harrison, a Rexburg resident, stood in line with her sister. They came to the grand opening for the strawberries with plans to make freezer jam.

“For jam up here, most people make it and can it themselves,” Harrison said. “We will probably give some strawberries to other people, eat some strawberries, then make jam.”

Customers can look forward to purchasing potatoes and onions year round, as well as seasonal fresh produce, including tomatoes, watermelon and pumpkins.

“We want to be able to cater more to BYU-Idaho students,” Young said. “So we have plans in the works to offer discounted prices on our meat so that the students will be able to have a great meal as well, at an affordable price.”