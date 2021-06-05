Home News Meat and Potatoes grand opening
News

Meat and Potatoes grand opening

By Kayla Nicholls
0
266
Customers wait in line to get into Meat and Potatoes store. Photo credit: Kayla Nicholls

On May 22, noticeable energy disrupted the usually laid-back Saturday feel of Golden Beauty Drive in Rexburg. Wilcox Fresh, the family company that has been around since 1948, had its grand opening for its new store, Meat and Potatoes.

Wilcox Fresh supplies fresh goods, including potatoes and onions, directly to businesses. Now, they are also opening their own store to sell bulk goods directly to consumers.

Two lines filled the front of the parking lot. One line, leading to the new store, was filled with excited customers waiting to purchase honey, meat and more.

Lines to food truck and store fill parking lot.
Lines to food truck and store fill parking lot. Photo credit: Kayla Nicholls

The second line was to the food truck that was preparing and giving out free lunch to everyone who came to the event. By the end of the day, 500 pounds of hamburger and around 200 hot dogs were served.

“Originally, we were expecting a few hundred to pass through, maybe up to 500 people, but well over 1000 ended up showing up,” said Tavann Young, who oversees marketing for Wilcox Fresh and their new store.

Every other minute someone walked out the exit of the store with stacked flats of strawberries in arms. By the end of the day, the company sold out of all 540 flats of the strawberries that they had on hand, according to Young. Each flat included eight cartons of strawberries. There is now a waiting list about six pages long for customers eager to buy more strawberries.

Vanessa Harrison, a Rexburg resident, stood in line with her sister. They came to the grand opening for the strawberries with plans to make freezer jam.

Customers Purchase potatoes and other goods in store.
Customers Purchase potatoes and other good in store. Photo credit: Kayla Nicholls

“For jam up here, most people make it and can it themselves,” Harrison said. “We will probably give some strawberries to other people, eat some strawberries, then make jam.”

Customers can look forward to purchasing potatoes and onions year round, as well as seasonal fresh produce, including tomatoes, watermelon and pumpkins.

“We want to be able to cater more to BYU-Idaho students,” Young said. “So we have plans in the works to offer discounted prices on our meat so that the students will be able to have a great meal as well, at an affordable price.”

Previous articleFrom Peru to BYU-I
Next articleCity council discusses plans and improvements for the summer
Kayla Nicholls
RELATED ARTICLES
News

City council discusses plans and improvements for the summer

Spencer Callister - 0
City council members met on Wednesday to approve plans for new projects.
Read more
News

BYU-Idaho to fully open Fall Semester

Scot Oppenlander - 0
An official notice released today gives a look into what Fall 2021 will look like at BYU-Idaho.
Read more
News

Police log: From dog punching to public intoxication

Charity May - 0
The suspect punched the dog and then punched the reporting party twice.
Read more

Most Popular

City council discusses plans and improvements for the summer

News Spencer Callister - 0
City council members met on Wednesday to approve plans for new projects.
Read more

Meat and Potatoes grand opening

News Kayla Nicholls - 0
What Wilcox Fresh added to their family business.
Read more

From Peru to BYU-I

Projects John Villarreal - 0
From her little hometown of Arequipa, Peru, to BYU-Idaho, Flavia Portugal tells her story and struggles in assimilating to a foreign culture.
Read more

BYU-Idaho to fully open Fall Semester

News Scot Oppenlander - 0
An official notice released today gives a look into what Fall 2021 will look like at BYU-Idaho.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    City council discusses plans and improvements for the summer

    News Spencer Callister - 0
    City council members met on Wednesday to approve plans for new projects.
    Read more

    Meat and Potatoes grand opening

    News Kayla Nicholls - 0
    What Wilcox Fresh added to their family business.
    Read more

    From Peru to BYU-I

    Projects John Villarreal - 0
    From her little hometown of Arequipa, Peru, to BYU-Idaho, Flavia Portugal tells her story and struggles in assimilating to a foreign culture.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    City council discusses plans and improvements for the summer

    News Spencer Callister - 0
    City council members met on Wednesday to approve plans for new projects.
    Read more

    Meat and Potatoes grand opening

    News Kayla Nicholls - 0
    What Wilcox Fresh added to their family business.
    Read more

    From Peru to BYU-I

    Projects John Villarreal - 0
    From her little hometown of Arequipa, Peru, to BYU-Idaho, Flavia Portugal tells her story and struggles in assimilating to a foreign culture.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv