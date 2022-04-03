Home Campus Meet the missionaries of BYU-I
Campus

Meet the missionaries of BYU-I

By Chester Chan
0
100
Sister Buckner (Left), Sister Pasa (Right) Photo credit: Chester Chan

Missionary work is about more than just baptisms and teaching investigators. Sister Shurtleef, Sister Flint, Sister Miller and Sister Coleman, who are all currently serving as full-time missionaries on campus, shared ideas for members of the Church at BYU-Idaho to participate in missionary work.

“There are so many non-members here, and they just don’t realize it,” Sister Flint said. “Get them involved in FHE and things like that, because they can feel the spirit before contacting the missionaries so that we can know who they are and help them work with their friends.”

“The sad thing about BYU-I is that there’s also a lot of inactive members of the Church,” Sister Shurtleff said. “Its hard to see friends who are members but don’t really put a lot of effort into being members.”

The sister missionaries want students to know they are encouraged to help them out whenever they can.

“We recently did an activity where we had students come and knock doors for us,” Sister Shurtleef said. “We knock a lot of doors, but we cover 124 apartment complexes. We need the help of the students as we cannot cover everything.It would take us a year”.

Members can look out for member-outreach activities in the future that the sister missionaries will be organizing.

The YSA sister missionaries can be contacted @Sharegoodbyui on Instagram. They can also be contacted via text at (208) 840-1096.

Married-ward sister missionaries Sister Buckner and Sister Pasa shared that many of the married members stop socializing and ministering after marriage.

Rexburg Idaho Missionaries (March 2022)
Rexburg Idaho Missionaries (March 2022) Photo credit: Sister Shurtleef

“I encourage them to reach out to their neighbors and talk to them, talk to anybody that they see, and just figure out who lives where and how they could help them” said Sister Buckner.

There are many opportunities for married couples to help out with missionary work as well — the sisters have lessons with couples every week.

“There are many single-member marriages here, and we urge members to come and help out with lessons,” Sister Pasa said.

Married ward missionaries can be contacted at (208) 219-1780.

Previous articleWomen’s session: Fulfilling our full potential
Next articleEric Lemus: Conference attendee and recent convert
Chester Chan
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

What you need to know for Get Connected Spring 2022

Abby Jorgensen - 0
Spring semester is right around the corner. Here is what you need to know for freshman orientation.
Read more
Campus

Championship event concludes great competitive basketball season

Jessica Banks - 0
12 competitive basketball teams competed in the competitive leagues this semester.
Read more
Campus

Photo gallery: Strutting down Fifth Avenue

Grace Wride - 0
Check out some photos from this winter's fashion show.
Read more

Most Popular

Opinion: ‘Dear Bishop, general conference was boring…’

News Kayla Nicholls - 0
A rundown of all the definitely-not-boring messages in the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd annual general conference.
Read more

T-Mobile invests in Rexburg

News Jack James - 0
Rexburg has been accepted into the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program. T-Mobile's first grant is going toward a new out-door stage behind the Romance Theater.
Read more

Students from BYU-I won in the national collegiate landscape competition

Features Valentina Fres - 0
National collegiate landscape competition
Read more

Sunday morning session: Promises from prophets, seers and revelators

News Grace Wride - 0
Here are some suggestions for a better life from general authorities.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Opinion: ‘Dear Bishop, general conference was boring…’

    News Kayla Nicholls - 0
    A rundown of all the definitely-not-boring messages in the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd annual general conference.
    Read more

    T-Mobile invests in Rexburg

    News Jack James - 0
    Rexburg has been accepted into the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program. T-Mobile's first grant is going toward a new out-door stage behind the Romance Theater.
    Read more

    Students from BYU-I won in the national collegiate landscape competition

    Features Valentina Fres - 0
    National collegiate landscape competition
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Opinion: ‘Dear Bishop, general conference was boring…’

    News Kayla Nicholls - 0
    A rundown of all the definitely-not-boring messages in the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd annual general conference.
    Read more

    T-Mobile invests in Rexburg

    News Jack James - 0
    Rexburg has been accepted into the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program. T-Mobile's first grant is going toward a new out-door stage behind the Romance Theater.
    Read more

    Students from BYU-I won in the national collegiate landscape competition

    Features Valentina Fres - 0
    National collegiate landscape competition
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv