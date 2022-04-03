Meet the missionaries of BYU-I

Missionary work is about more than just baptisms and teaching investigators. Sister Shurtleef, Sister Flint, Sister Miller and Sister Coleman, who are all currently serving as full-time missionaries on campus, shared ideas for members of the Church at BYU-Idaho to participate in missionary work.

“There are so many non-members here, and they just don’t realize it,” Sister Flint said. “Get them involved in FHE and things like that, because they can feel the spirit before contacting the missionaries so that we can know who they are and help them work with their friends.”

“The sad thing about BYU-I is that there’s also a lot of inactive members of the Church,” Sister Shurtleff said. “Its hard to see friends who are members but don’t really put a lot of effort into being members.”

The sister missionaries want students to know they are encouraged to help them out whenever they can.

“We recently did an activity where we had students come and knock doors for us,” Sister Shurtleef said. “We knock a lot of doors, but we cover 124 apartment complexes. We need the help of the students as we cannot cover everything.It would take us a year”.

Members can look out for member-outreach activities in the future that the sister missionaries will be organizing.

The YSA sister missionaries can be contacted @Sharegoodbyui on Instagram. They can also be contacted via text at (208) 840-1096.

Married-ward sister missionaries Sister Buckner and Sister Pasa shared that many of the married members stop socializing and ministering after marriage.

“I encourage them to reach out to their neighbors and talk to them, talk to anybody that they see, and just figure out who lives where and how they could help them” said Sister Buckner.

There are many opportunities for married couples to help out with missionary work as well — the sisters have lessons with couples every week.

“There are many single-member marriages here, and we urge members to come and help out with lessons,” Sister Pasa said.

Married ward missionaries can be contacted at (208) 219-1780.