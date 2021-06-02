Missionary to college student

Noelia Paz, a sophomore studying business management, recently returned from an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Paz describes that she was not nervous to start a new chapter in her life.

“Some people said that coming to school was going to be hard after three weeks from being home from my mission, but I think I needed to come to school,” Paz said. “I knew deep down that I needed to come to school to continue with my education as soon as possible.”

Paz suggests that one of the greatest ways to overcome this adjustment is serving the community. Being on a mission requires hours of dedication and hard work. Service is an act you can do whether you are on a mission or at home.

Since being home, Paz has struggled with not having the opportunity to share more about the gospel.

“The transition is weird because you go from being a professional person who talks about Jesus Christ to being a normal student,” Paz stated. “The fear of unknown scared me a lot. I told my parents that it’s almost like going into another world, but I am grateful to go to this school because most of us here have the same standards and beliefs.”

Lethe-Ann Kazeh-Anfo, a junior studying construction, contributed her own thoughts about transferring from the mission to college. Kazeh-Anfo also served in the same mission as Paz.

“The mission experience was nothing like I expected, but it was everything I needed,” Kazeh-Anfo said. “Transitioning from mission to school was a bit bumpy at first, but once I was able to figure out how to connect the principles I learned on the mission with my current situation, it moved a lot smoother.”

At a religious university, people like Paz and Kazeh-Anfo strive to be everything they can be despite their abrupt changes in life. Both of them knew that their education was something that could not be put off.

According to a general conference talk given by Mary N. Cook, “The time is now for you to diligently apply yourselves to increasing your spiritual knowledge — drop by drop — through prayer, scripture study, and obedience. The time is now to pursue your education — drop by drop.”

Both Paz and Cook stated that in order to find happiness and success, we need to follow the path that will take us to that point. Any event, big or small, is meant to change our lives in ways that we cannot imagine. Knowledge is the only thing we can take with us after this life. We need to put in our best efforts when it comes to learning.