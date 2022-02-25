Multiple apartment complexes experience flooding

Rexburg weather surprised many students and residents Wednesday as the snow came falling down.

Not only were students concerned for the snow, but for the number of apartment complexes that were experiencing flooding due to pipes bursting from the cold weather.

The Cedars, The Towers II and The Lodge were affected by this on Wednesday Feb. 23.

The Cedars Women and The Lodge said they were fortunate that the damage was only in the lobby or clubhouse areas and no flooding occurred in the homes of the tenants.

Unfortunately, The Towers II had residents specifically affected by the flooding. The Towers II is paying for their residents to live in a hotel until repairs have been made.

Kenzie Leggett, a sophomore studying psychology who knows the residents that had to be taken to a hotel, shared what had happened at The Towers II.

“The apartment that originally flooded had to remove all their items off the floor and their electronics,” Leggett said. “Some of their items we moved to our apartment. Our study room has been closed and a few additional rooms on the third floor were damaged.”

Apartments that were damaged at The Towers II received pizza from the managers and they are being quick at fixing the issues.

A few other residents of the apartments shared their experiences.

Slater Perry, a freshman studying business management who was there as the whole incident happened at The Lodge, described his experience.

“A group of my friends and I were walking by right as it happened,” Perry said. “We heard water coming down like it was raining and that’s when we saw it. Honestly, I knew exactly what it was right away; we were just talking about the other complexes flooding.”

Cynthia Hague, a freshman studying business management, expressed her concern about the flooding.

“My first reaction was surprise because I thought our building was built in a better way to withstand the cold,” Hague said. “Other tenants are worried about it and wondering if it’s going to happen again anytime soon.”

Updates of the flooding have been sent via e-mail and text. All have encouraged residents to stay clear of the area as they work to make repairs quickly.

There have been no reported injuries.