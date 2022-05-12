Nate vs. Raybould: A closer look at Idaho’s District 34 race

Primary elections in Idaho occur next week on May 17. Britt Raybould and Ron Nate will run for District 34 in the Idaho House of Representatives. Since there is no Democratic challenger for the seat, the primary election will serve as a general election.

Ron Nate

Ron Nate is the incumbent and is seeking reelection. He has served three sessions in the legislature 2014-2018 and 2020-2022. He also works as an economics professor at BYU-Idaho after receiving a Ph.D in economics.

“When I first came to BYU-Idaho, some students asked me to be the faculty advisor for the College Republicans — that was the beginning, and we had a powerful group of around 200 students,” Nate said. “Working with the students got me involved into county politics and eventually state politics. Eventually, my family and I decided that to have the most impact, it was time for me to run for legislative office.”

Nate said during his time in the legislature he worked on policy to lower taxes, protect freedoms and limit government overreach which he hopes to expand on if granted another term in office. He also will work on accomplishing other goals which include:

— Reducing property taxes and eliminating the grocery tax. Nate says providing tax relief at the local level will relieve tax burdens on those communities.

— Encouraging excellence in Idaho. Nate says we need to pay teachers well to incentivize them to stay in Idaho and provide educational freedom for students and school districts.

— Protecting kids from the “liberal woke agenda”. Nate says this agenda robs children of their innocence and virtue and that we must protect our kids.

— Defending the second amendment. Nate says we need to protect Idahoans’ second amendment rights from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Nate encourages students to vote in the election. Compared to presidential elections, voter turnout in midterm races has always been comparatively low. The turnout for primary elections for midterm races is even lower. According to a study by Pew Research Center, only 19.6% of voters voted in a primary election in 2018, the last midterm election year.

“Our representative government works best when we have active participation by voters,” Nate said. “Typically, in the primary elections we get 30% participation or less, so every vote matters even more. Legislators do better when voters hold them accountable, so I encourage everyone to vote.”

You can learn more about Nate’s qualifications and positions in issues at his website.

Britt Raybould

Raybould comes from a family of public servants. Her father serves on the Idaho Water Resource Board and her grandfather previously served in the state legislature.

“I was raised that you give back to the community that’s given you a lot,” Raybould said. “My way of serving the community is to run for the legislature.”

If elected, Raybould will focus on three primary priorities:

— Funding public schools. Raybould believes that the state has a constitutional duty to fund public education.

— Protecting Idaho water. Raybould says control of Idaho’s water status should remain in Idaho.

— Accommodating growth in the community. Raybould says Madison county has grown substantially in recent years and that efforts need to be made to address the changes that come with that.

Raybould also remarked on the importance of voting in local elections.

“Participating in an election where you’re voting for local and state officials is as close as you can get to having your choice matter and having every vote count,” Raybould said. “Ultimately, these are the folks who are helping you deal with the day–to–day issues that have the most direct impact on your lives.”

You can learn more about Raybould’s qualifications and positions in issues at her website.