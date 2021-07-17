Home Campus New courses combine the best of online and campus learning
Campus

New courses combine the best of online and campus learning

By Katia DeGooyer
0
87
Group study at the library Photo credit: Katia DeGooyer

On June 4, BYU-Idaho announced it would go back to an in-person schedule in the fall, but remote classes are still happening. BYU-I’s online personnel have developed two new kinds of classes.

“There are two flavors: One is a remote course, so it looks like what we have been doing for the past year and a half with the pandemic,” said Eric Karl, the associate online vice president. “The other version actually feels like a traditional online course, but when you get into the course, you are going to have a richer student environment.”

Karl explained that BYU-I’s curriculum development team has always had the mindset of taking its courses to the world. Designed for those in closer proximity to the school, remote and campus-online classes will give you the best of online and in-person education.

“Flexibility is the biggest benefit of an online education,” Karl said.

The online curriculum developers have designed these new courses to fit into a busy schedule. The remote courses require a weekly schedule of classes attended via Zoom. The campus-online courses are less structured but will encourage students to meet together for group projects and study groups.

Online learning at BYU-I started in 2010 and has come a long way since then.

“In the beginning, we just had a few classes,” Karl said. “We started out with just a handful, and now we teach over 2,400 sections every semester.”

During the pandemic, online learning at BYU-I saw incredible growth. The growth has only continued as things have begun to calm down; this semester, 30% more students chose to study online rather than in person. The BYU-I online curriculum development team is excited for the opportunity to perfect its systems and provide an engaging atmosphere for students.

“I would definitely be interested in taking these courses,” said Shanae Honda, a junior studying exercise physiology. “I personally like interacting with other students, and I love the flexibility of online courses.”

Previous articleGet a job with the BYU-I Career Center
Next articleFoot in mouth?
Katia DeGooyer
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Students create mobility device

Hailey Buis - 0
While finding that service brings joy.
Read more
Campus

Foot in mouth?

Hailey Buis - 0
Public speaking prepares people for real life experiences.
Read more
Campus

Get a job with the BYU-I Career Center

Stephen Bannister - 0
See how experiences and the staff from the Career Center get students real jobs.
Read more

Most Popular

COLUMN: 5 must-take elective classes at BYU-I

Opinion Ashton Mackay - 0
If you are wondering whether fun college classes exist, take a look at BYU-I's elective credits.
Read more

Students create mobility device

Campus Hailey Buis - 0
While finding that service brings joy.
Read more

Foot in mouth?

Campus Hailey Buis - 0
Public speaking prepares people for real life experiences.
Read more

New courses combine the best of online and campus learning

Campus Katia DeGooyer - 0
By combining the best of online learning and on-campus courses, BYU-Idaho’s online faculty have developed new courses for students.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    COLUMN: 5 must-take elective classes at BYU-I

    Opinion Ashton Mackay - 0
    If you are wondering whether fun college classes exist, take a look at BYU-I's elective credits.
    Read more

    Students create mobility device

    Campus Hailey Buis - 0
    While finding that service brings joy.
    Read more

    Foot in mouth?

    Campus Hailey Buis - 0
    Public speaking prepares people for real life experiences.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    COLUMN: 5 must-take elective classes at BYU-I

    Opinion Ashton Mackay - 0
    If you are wondering whether fun college classes exist, take a look at BYU-I's elective credits.
    Read more

    Students create mobility device

    Campus Hailey Buis - 0
    While finding that service brings joy.
    Read more

    Foot in mouth?

    Campus Hailey Buis - 0
    Public speaking prepares people for real life experiences.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv