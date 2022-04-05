Home Uncategorized New hard-style karate dojo in town
New hard-style karate dojo in town

By Damian Earl
Practitioners showing their weaponry Photo credit: Damian Earl

Edwards Isshinryu Karate Mission Dojo just opened in St. Anthony, Idaho, at 116 N. Bridge St. They opened at the beginning of February 2022.

Grandmaster Robert Edwards is the Dojo’s teacher. He is a nine-degree Blackbelt and has been introduced into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

The Dojo is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for children

The practitioners convene Wednesday and Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The youth meet from 6:30-7:30 pm.

Edwards is one of the original practitioners of the Isshinryu Karate, which is one of the original forms of the art.

Isshinryu Karate was brought to the United States by Steve Armstrong, who is a United States Marine and was stationed on the Japanese Island Okinawa in 1949.

Armstrong was an amateur boxer in the U.S., with a win-loss ratio of 68-72, before learning the art of karate.

Tarsuo Shimbaku, a renowned practitioner on Okinawa, agreed to train Armstrong.

Armstrong went on to earn a black belt in the art. After his career in the Marine Corps, he opened a dojo in his garage in 1960.

Armstrong trained Edwards starting when Edwards was 14 years old.

Through his coaching, he distinguished himself internationally in martial art competitions.

“After going to tournaments and fighting, I turned to religion and started preaching and teaching,” Edwards said.

Damian Earl
