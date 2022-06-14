New special projects class coming to BYU-I

BYU-Idaho will be offering a new special projects class this year called “Start-ups, Unicorns and Beyond: Fundamentals of Capital Formation, Corporate Finance, and Investment Banking Transactions.”

This class will be taught by adjunct professor Spencer Marsden.

“This course will be excellent for anyone interested in business,” said Brian Page, the finance faculty department chair. “Brother Marsden will bring to the class his expertise and experience in deal-making, investment banking, management, capital formation, financing startups, and more. This course will help students get a better understanding of how businesses are financed, created and run— things that are important for anyone entering the business world.”

Marsden received his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Utah and his Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School, where he also was an assistant instructor for a private equity class.

The focus of this class is “going through the life stages of a corporation and a business: from founding all the way to complex investment banking transactions that mature companies end up making,” Marsden said. “It will help you in your journey to being a successful businessman.”

According to the BYU-I website, this class will be held Thursdays from 12:45-1:45 p.m. and will be held in room 380 of the Hyrum Manwaring Center.