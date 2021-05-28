Home Campus New state of the art ropes course open to student groups
New state of the art ropes course open to student groups

By Taylor Ogaard
Student going down the zip line.

The ropes course, located just below the temple grounds, has undergone some major changes. Featuring a new, state-of-the-art belay system, the course offers students an independent and empowering experience. The course features zip lines, high-altitude challenges, and even a leap of faith attraction called a quick flight.

Campus groups can make reservations for the course, as well. Groups will have the opportunity to take part in team-building exercises that will help students learn their strengths and grow as a team.

Reservations can be made on the ropes courses webpage.

Taylor Ogaard
