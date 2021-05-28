New state of the art ropes course open to student groups

The ropes course, located just below the temple grounds, has undergone some major changes. Featuring a new, state-of-the-art belay system, the course offers students an independent and empowering experience. The course features zip lines, high-altitude challenges, and even a leap of faith attraction called a quick flight.

Campus groups can make reservations for the course, as well. Groups will have the opportunity to take part in team-building exercises that will help students learn their strengths and grow as a team.

Reservations can be made on the ropes courses webpage.