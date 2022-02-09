New Student Mentoring: how it’s going

Signing up to be a New Student Mentor was the way that Preston Sheen, a Winter 2022 student, decided to tackle the slump he was facing as he signed up serve students that would need his help.

“I was just in a place where I felt like I was stuck and everyone said to do something to make a difference,” Sheen said. “So I decided to do student mentoring.”

What is this mentoring program and why does it matter?

The New Student Mentoring (NSM) program was officially launched in the fall of 2016 after several semesters of development by BYU-Idaho students. The program is student-led and overseen by BYU-I faculty intended to help students adjust to college life as well as BYU-I culture and standards.

The goal of the program is “to help any new students get acclimated to the university,” said Kimball Benson in 2017, a Student Support Coordinator involved in the production of the program. “We wanted to give them an additional layer of support and we thought the best group to do that is their peers- students that are already here, who are experienced, (and) who desire to serve and bless those who are coming in.”

There are many roles within the NSM program. This group of students consists of experienced BYU-I students who volunteer to be a part of the semester-long program. They are interviewed by a student employee in the Student Support Department to determine their eligibility. The volunteers then participate in a multi-day training event called Spirit Conference held at the end of the semester before the volunteers will mentor.

The mentors are briefed on the different functions and resources present in BYU-I’s campus, website and faculty. They also listen to devotional speakers and participate in team-building activities. This is all to enable the mentors to form a team capable of guiding the new students on their path to becoming better students and better disciples.

A thematic focus for the mentorship program is building discipleship and providing social support. Spiritual education and social support are important parts of the program.

Ty Miller, a Student Mentor Coordinator, shared a story of a mentor who had a sick student. Miller and the mentor visited the student and brought them homemade soup.

After the visit, Miller said, “We realized that she’d been going through a lot. She’d been struggling a lot, and she just didn’t feel like anyone cared. For two people to come out with handmade soup … I think that meant a lot to her.”

The NSM program is entirely focused on students and their well-being. It represents the university’s efforts to welcome and cherish new students.

“I think this program really helps the new students understand where they are going (and) what they need to do,” said student mentor Brooklyn Taylor, a freshman studying psychology. “(It) gives them someone to turn to if they need help.”

Since the program fosters the new generation of students, NSM not only affects the individual but has the potential to impact the entire campus as those new students get involved in the community of the university.

After the training, the New Student Mentors lead a two-day welcoming event for the new freshmen, right before the new semester starts, called Get Connected. During this event, the mentors lead campus tours, introduce the school website and resources, host games and guide the students to devotionals and informational gatherings. It provides an opportunity for the students to become familiar with each other and their new surroundings.

“I think it has an impact of breaking a barrier between everyone’s social anxiety,” said Clélie Bishop, a freshman studying business management. “It puts everyone in the same situation where everyone starts at the same level and can grow together and we aren’t comparing each other by where we come from.”

The New Student Mentoring does not stop at Get Connected. The program lasts through the entire semester. The mentors attend weekly meetings to receive further instruction and support to pass on to their students. On Thursdays, they team up to wear the neon orange polos that identify them a Student Mentor, creating an orange polka-dotted campus.

“I think it’s made campus, in general, a much friendlier place knowing that there are all these people mixed in with the students,” said Sammie Wallis, a sophomore studying food science who is a student mentor. “When we are wearing our orange polos … you can see just how many of us are working to make the campus a friendlier place.”

Because the NSM program is powered by volunteers who want to share that light and love from Christ and BYU-I, they are always looking for recruits. To volunteer or receive more information, visit the Student Support Center in the Lowell G. Biddulph Hall, or visit their website here.