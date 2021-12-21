No beards, no problem

BYU-Idaho has a unique standard for its male students: No beards.

According to dress and grooming standards listed in BYU-I’s Honor Code, “Men are expected to be clean-shaven; mustaches, if worn, should be neatly trimmed and may not extend beyond or below the corners of the mouth. Beards are not appropriate.”

Since beards are not allowed, some students have resorted to growing a mustache. Whether they can’t have a beard and they want facial hair, or they genuinely like mustaches is dependent on each individual.

“I really like having a mustache,” said Simon Olsen, a junior studying construction management.

Olson currently sports a mustache and doesn’t plan on shaving it anytime soon.

Take a close look around campus and you’ll find a lot more mustaches than you’d think. Both male and female have mixed opinions on this form of facial hair.

“I like my mustache,” said Devin Grubbs, a sophomore studying business management operations. “If I could, I’d rather have a beard, but I want some sort of facial hair.”

During the month of November, more students took on growing mustaches due to the popular trend of not shaving during that month, otherwise known as “no shave November.” Since students are required to shave to where they don’t have a beard, many have chosen to keep part of their face unshaven.

Female students’ thoughts

“My boyfriend started growing one at the beginning of November, I made him shave that thing real quick,” said Anica Schmidt, a junior studying exercise physiology.

While it seems most of the females on campus questioned about their stance on mustaches have confirmed their disapproval, few have admitted that they in fact prefer them.

“I think some look creepy,” said Anabelle McEachran, a sophomore studying psychology. “But overall you can’t tell me that they make boys super attractive.” Her boyfriend, Samuel Tennis, currently has one and she encourages him to keep it long past November.

Beard card

Seeing that mustaches are permitted and beards have clearly been stated that they are not appropriate, some students are given a pass to having one. Otherwise referred to as a “beard card,” this exception is given to individuals with special circumstances approved by BYU-I.

“I have a few friends that get to have beards,” said Samuel Tennis, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering. “I used to be jealous because I want to have one, but they have medical reasons for it so it’s better for them to have one than to not.”

While it might seem a little strange to have a medical reason for keeping a beard there are multiple reasons why shaving might affect an individual. Whether it be from skin irritation to ingrown hairs, shaving brings complications to some more than others.

Beard, mustache or clean-shaven everyone has their own opinion on the matter. When it comes to the mustaches seen around campus many of the students have differing opinions on what type of facial hair is best. The beard rule has seemed to influence many to take on the act of growing and keeping a mustache.