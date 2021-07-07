Official Notice: BYU-Idaho Financial aid policy change

On July 7 BYU-Idaho sent out an official notice informing students of changes to the financial aid policy in order to better protect students’ privacy according to federal law.

The notice states, “Starting July 22, 2021, the BYU-Idaho Student Financial Aid Office will no longer discuss students’ financial aid accounts with their parents/spouse without the student present. This change is to better align with the Department of Education’s Higher Education Act (HEA) to ensure students’ financial information is treated with the utmost privacy.”

The notice continues, explaining that the student must be present for a parent or spouse to be able to discuss the student’s financial aid account, either in person or through a technological method such as a phone call or Zoom. The only way a student does not have to be present is if the school has an official Power of Attorney documentation on file.

For more information, students can visit https://www.byui.edu/financial-aid/resources/important-news. General financial aid information is also available on the BYU-Idaho website.