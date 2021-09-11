Official notice: Fall Semester 2021 COVID-19 update

On Sept. 10, BYU-Idaho sent an email to students and faculty regarding the coronavirus and how it will affect fall semester on campus.

The notice states that “Given current trends, masks will be required in campus buildings for the foreseeable future.”

Though campus leaders are closely watching and monitoring these trends, there is no update on when the mask mandate on campus might end.

They also pleaded with students who are showing signs of the virus to get tested.

Students and faculty might be asked to self-isolate until these symptoms have passed and are no longer contagious, but the University understands students’ concerns about missing classes and getting behind on work.

“Please contact the Dean of Students and your instructors right away,” the notice states. “Your professors will work with you to provide the necessary support for your learning and coursework while you are isolating.”

While University officials respect your individual agency, they urge students to follow the counsel of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the president of the University.

The notice closes the email by stating, “We encourage everyone to follow the guidance of the First Presidency and President Henry J. Eyring to be good global citizens by getting vaccinated and following health protocols, including mask wearing.”

For more information on symptoms, vaccinations and instructions on what to do if you have been exposed, students can read here:

— COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

— Recognizing the symptoms.

— Testing positive.

— Getting help and support from BYU-I.