Official notice: In-Person Graduation

On March 2, BYU-Idaho released an official notice informing students that graduation will be held in-person this semester.

The notice stated, “The university continues to closely monitor CDC and local guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, event dates, times, capacity, and accessibility are subject to change. Scheduling flexible travel accommodations is encouraged, in case of event changes or cancelations.”

Commencement this semester is scheduled to take place Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center, and additional information for individual college convocations is soon to come.

Each graduating student is allotted up to seven tickets for guests to attend the live graduation event, in accordance with COVID-19 policies. The ceremony will also be available to stream online. Tickets will go on sale for graduates starting Monday, March 28 at 8:15 a.m. Tickets can be obtained from a ticket agent inside the University Store, online at byui.edu/tickets or over the phone at 208-496-3170.

The notice continued, “Further details regarding graduation and other university operations will be shared through the official BYU-Idaho email Advisory and posted to www.byui.edu. Questions may be directed to 208-496-1411. We look forward to gathering with graduates to honor and celebrate their academic achievements.”