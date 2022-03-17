Official notice: Mask mandate updated

On March 16, BYU-Idaho students received an email with an official notice informing them about a new face mask update. The following is some of that content:

“Masks will no longer be required during large gatherings such as devotionals and performances. Indoor activities are now allowed without masks, including basketball and other full-participation and free-play sports.”

BYU-I leaders are regularly consulting with health officials and are carefully monitoring local conditions. As cases of COVID-19 and its different variants continue to decrease, BYU-I will continue to adjust safety protocols.

Students and faculty are encouraged to continue to practice healthy practices.

“Such as being vaccinated, staying home if experiencing any symptoms of illness, and washing and sanitizing hands regularly.”