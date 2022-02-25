Home News Official Notice: Masks now optional in classrooms
News

Official Notice: Masks now optional in classrooms

By Abigayl Finch
0
333
Image credit: Scroll archives

On February 25, 2022, Brigham Young University Idaho send an email updating mask-wearing policies in classrooms. The follow is the contents of the notice.

“Throughout the last two years, BYU-Idaho has based COVID-19 protocols on the counsel of Church leaders, regular consultation with local health officials, and careful monitoring of local conditions.

Since cases of COVID-19 and its variants have fallen and projections are encouraging, masks will now be optional in classrooms and most other indoor spaces on campus. However, at this time, masks and physical distancing will continue to be required at events such as devotionals, performances, and other large gatherings. Similarly, protocols for participation in athletic and other activities on campus remain in place. As circumstances change, BYU-Idaho will adjust safety protocols as necessary.

Students and employees are still encouraged to follow all healthy practices, such as being vaccinated, staying home if experiencing any symptoms of illness, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, etc.

As the university cautiously moves forward, please maintain a spirit of love and respect for those who choose to continue wearing masks for personal health or other reasons. Thank you for your ongoing patience throughout this pandemic, for your conscientious adherence to what has been asked of you, and for showing concern for the safety of others in the campus and local community.”

Abigayl Finch
