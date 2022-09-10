Home Campus Official notice: New semester reminder
Official notice: New semester reminder

By Grady Ellsworth
Image credit: Berrett Harris

On Friday, Sept. 9, BYU-Idaho released an official notice encouraging students to follow the Honor Code and Dress and Grooming Standards. The notice included a promise to those willing to follow these standards.

“We trust you will have a positive and uplifting experience at BYU-Idaho,” the notice said. “From apartments to classrooms, everyone at the university can be blessed by seeking the guidance of the Spirit and keeping the Honor Code.”

In closing, the notice advised students of the constant support that various instructors and other university leaders will render in helping students to obey the Honor Code.

“Please be prepared for your teachers and supervisors to thank, coach, and guide you and your fellow students in living these standards,” the notice stated. “Together, we can maintain an environment on campus where the Spirit can continue to minister, lift, and teach us in the Savior’s way.”

For those in need of a reminder as to what consists of the Honor Code and/or Dress and Grooming Standards, the notice also attached a link to it and each of its expectations.

Grady Ellsworth
