Official notice: Weekly devotionals

On April 18, BYU-Idaho released an official notice encouraging students, faculty and staff to attend weekly devotionals at the BYU-Idaho Center in person. The notice included an invitation to plan ahead in anticipation of attendance.

“Students, faculty and staff are invited to set aside work and assignments for the scheduled 45 minutes each week,” stated the notice. “Please gather with the campus community and be uplifted by the weekly messages.”

These devotionals will continue to take place on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. and all are invited to participate. While there are various ways for students and faculty to feel spiritually strengthened, the notice promised a blessing to those who choose to take the time to attend the devotionals.

“Participating in these inspirational gatherings strengthens both individuals and the university as a whole,” the notice stated. “While there are many ways to receive spiritual nourishment, weekly devotionals are part of the unique BYU-Idaho experience.”

Although this notice was an invitation to attend these devotionals in-person, students and faculty are still able to livestream and may also view these weekly messages in the chapel of the John Taylor Building.