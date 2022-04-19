Home News Official notice: Weekly devotionals
News

Official notice: Weekly devotionals

By Grady Ellsworth
0
126
Ready for revelation Photo credit: Dallen Vick

On April 18, BYU-Idaho released an official notice encouraging students, faculty and staff to attend weekly devotionals at the BYU-Idaho Center in person. The notice included an invitation to plan ahead in anticipation of attendance.

“Students, faculty and staff are invited to set aside work and assignments for the scheduled 45 minutes each week,” stated the notice. “Please gather with the campus community and be uplifted by the weekly messages.”

These devotionals will continue to take place on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. and all are invited to participate. While there are various ways for students and faculty to feel spiritually strengthened, the notice promised a blessing to those who choose to take the time to attend the devotionals.

“Participating in these inspirational gatherings strengthens both individuals and the university as a whole,” the notice stated. “While there are many ways to receive spiritual nourishment, weekly devotionals are part of the unique BYU-Idaho experience.”

Although this notice was an invitation to attend these devotionals in-person, students and faculty are still able to livestream and may also view these weekly messages in the chapel of the John Taylor Building.

Previous articleLori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent
Grady Ellsworth
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

Julia Brunette - 0
What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
Read more
News

Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

Julia Brunette - 0
What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
Read more
News

Sunday afternoon session: Covenants and conversion

Grady Ellsworth - 0
To close general conference, leaders of the Church gave messages focusing on maximizing gospel living and staying on the covenant path.
Read more

Most Popular

Official notice: Weekly devotionals

News Grady Ellsworth - 0
The university released an official notice inviting students and staff alike to make devotional attendance a priority.
Read more

Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

News Julia Brunette - 0
What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
Read more

Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

News Julia Brunette - 0
What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
Read more

New hard-style karate dojo in town

Uncategorized Damian Earl - 0
Learn a form of ancient self-defense in St. Anthony, Idaho.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Official notice: Weekly devotionals

    News Grady Ellsworth - 0
    The university released an official notice inviting students and staff alike to make devotional attendance a priority.
    Read more

    Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

    News Julia Brunette - 0
    What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
    Read more

    Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

    News Julia Brunette - 0
    What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Official notice: Weekly devotionals

    News Grady Ellsworth - 0
    The university released an official notice inviting students and staff alike to make devotional attendance a priority.
    Read more

    Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

    News Julia Brunette - 0
    What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
    Read more

    Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

    News Julia Brunette - 0
    What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv