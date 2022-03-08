On and off the court: BYU-I coach Carl Jackson

BYU-Idaho competitive women’s basketball team, the Knights, is coached by junior, Carl Jackson studying construction management. “I wanted to get into coaching here at BYU-Idaho because I’ve always loved sports, and I’ve been missing having organized sports be a part of my life,” he said.

As soon as Jackson got word that COVID-19 restrictions would be loosened enough to allow for the competitive basketball season to return, he knew he wanted to volunteer. He was excited to add coaching to the schedule for his sophomore year here at BYU-I Although he has never coached for the university before, he feels very confident in his group of ballplayers.

Jackson’s team includes nine players ranging between the ages of 19 and 24 with just as unique of a skill set combination as their age diversity. The team found chemistry quickly and have continued to build their relationships off the court.

Aside from coaching, Jackson strives to keep up with his construction management studies and loves to spend quality time with his friends. Sean Hagerty Danny Escalante and Virgil Harvey are both his friends and his assistant coaches.

“They all have unique mindsets that help us be diverse and prepared for any opponent we come across this season,” Jackson said. “I was fortunate enough to sign and draft an incredible group of skilled ballplayers. I’m already proud of their work ethic and drive to be the best, and I think their skill and motivation together is what puts our team on track to win the whole thing this year.”

This being the first time Jackson has coached in the competitive BYU-I league, he hopes to grow his team and his own skills for future opportunities with coaching. Playing sports all through high school in Stansbury, Utah, Jackson developed a love for teamwork, motivation and reaching goals.

“Being able to coach a women’s competitive team has also helped to expand my friend group and my connections for possible continuation in coaching both here at BYU-I and maybe even club or high school level,” Jackson said.

Coaching competitively at BYU-I is all volunteer, and it has created the opportunity for many to fulfill leadership roles, team building and just having fun.

“I love being in a position where I can help and influence people.” Jackson said. “My hope was to be the kind of coach that helps my team on and off the court. My expectations to be a winning team are high and, in doing so, I hope my team becomes a family.”

BYU-I students can register for volunteer coaching positions, apply for staff positions and train for paid referee positions each winter semester. More information can be found about tryouts, games, staff positions and coaching on their website. The competitive basketball season will continue through the end of March.