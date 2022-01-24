One art piece can inspire many

The newest Jacob Spori Art Gallery exhibit is the “Common Grounds” exhibit, which includes art pieces from over 40 different artists in a wide variety of styles. Until Feb. 24, you can see the many art pieces in the gallery from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day except Sunday.

Starting in 2019, artist Wayne Kimball began working on a lithograph project. However, after finishing the project, Kimball felt disappointed with the final result of his piece and so it, along with nearly 50 other prints, sat on his work table until his son, Abe Kimball, sent the copies out to artists so they could make their own renditions of Wayne’s piece.

Now the Rexburg community has the opportunity to see the different styles and interpretations of Wayne’s original work through the eyes of 42 different artists.

“Normally, Wayne’s piece has an unexpected or magical element that surprises me. However, with this piece it didn’t have that,” said Kyoung Dabell, curator of the Spori Art Gallery. “But its amazing what each of these artists has done with this one piece and how they have interpreted it.”

This is one of the main draws for this event. Despite every artist receiving the same starting piece, each managed to make something uniquely theirs. When the artists received the offer, they “embraced the challenge to collaborate with the master,” stated the BYU-Idaho Jacob Spori Gallery website. This exhibit is filled with many different styles of art, from the original lithograph to animations and even religious paintings.

“I’m impressed in the many ways the artists have interpreted this one piece of art.” said Elizabeth Judkins, a junior studying art. “A lot of the different pieces have added lots of color, the different shapes to come out of it are really interesting, and I wouldn’t have thought of them.”

With so many different styles and artists taking part in this exhibit it is an opportunity to expand your knowledge within the realm of art.