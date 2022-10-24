Home Campus One Heart — One Mind — One Faith
By Erika Cook
Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Just like climbing mountains, climbing over challenges takes a group effort. And through ELEVATE: An Interdisciplinary Competition for Social Change, students are learning how to put their talents together to better BYU-Idaho.

On Oct. 20 at the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center Crossroads, the first night of the ELEVATE competition commenced. They introduced how the students can compete and helped them create their teams.

“ELEVATE is a social innovations competition that is led by the Interdisciplinary Studies (Department),” said Logan Pennington, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies and one of the student directors for ELEVATE. “So, we want Interdisciplinary teams where we can get a mixture of ideas and practices to create these formulated teams that can make a difference around campus.”

This semester, ELEVATE is focusing on unity, having “One Heart – One Faith – One Mind” as their guide. The students’ goal is to answer the question: How can we achieve unified discipleship amidst diversity, distance and difference?

Sister Caryn Esplin and her team of Student Directors that comprise the ELEVATE team. Photo credit: Erika Cook

At their opener, ELEVATE leaders invited students to group together from different departments and begin planning how they would like to better the BYU-Idaho campus. Students were advised when brainstorming on their idea to stay within the bounds of the guidelines, be realistic, do research, make it professional and be specific.

“The first night of ELEVATE was super fun,” said Katie Young, a junior studying communication and participant in ELEVATE. “It was cool to see so many students from different colleges and departments that are coming together to try and solve the question.”

Students participating in ELEVATE will go through many rounds of this competition. On Nov. 1, one representative from each team will present their idea to the directors at a director review.

Following that, on Nov. 3, the Preliminary Competition will take place in the John L. Clark Building from 5-10 p.m. Those who win this round will continue to the Finals Competition held on Nov. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at The Crossroads.

With the goal of bringing people together to improve life on campus, the ELEVATE competition intends to inspire students to put their heads together to bring lasting change.

“I hope that me and my team are able to use our skills and knowledge to work together to answer the question and hopefully get to implement it on campus so we can help others,” said Young.

Students can find more information about ELEVATE on their Instagram page.

Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Erika Cook
