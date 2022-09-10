Home Features Online devotional with Elder and Sister Renlund scheduled for Sept. 11
Online devotional with Elder and Sister Renlund scheduled for Sept. 11

By Abby Jorgensen
Courtesy of Church Newsroom

Elder Dale G. Renlund, a member of the quorum of the twelve apostles, and his wife, Sister Ruth Lybbert Renlund, will hold an online broadcast for young adults ages 18 to 30 on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m.

This can be viewed on YouTube or the Church satellite system.

According to the Church Newsroom, Elder and Sister Renlund plan to speak about the Church history found in Saints: Boldly, Nobly, and Independent. They will highlight revelation and temple covenants using historical and personal accounts.

“There are a lot of things I love about BYU-I,” said Mandy Johnson, a senior studying history education. “But I think the coolest thing is that apostles come and speak. I wish he was coming to campus, but I love that Elder Renlund is doing an online devotional for the world. Hopefully, we can see him soon.”

