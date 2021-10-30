Opinion: Candy corn is the worst part of Halloween

Today, Oct. 30, is National Candy Corn day, but I am not here to celebrate these candies. As British YouTuber Phil Lester from AmazingPhil said when explaining the taste of candy corn to his friend, “It tastes like cardboard mixed with plastic mixed with a little bit of Halloween.”

Candy corn is one of the most polarizing Halloween candies; people either love it or vehemently hate it. I am a part of the latter who find these waxy triangle one of the worst parts of Halloween.

Now, how did these cursed candies come to be?

According to history.com, the origin of candy corn is a bit clouded, but it is said to have been invented in the 1880s by George Renninger, an employee at Wunderle Candy Company in Philadelphia.

But it was the Herman Goelitz Candy Company, now the Jelly Belly Candy Company, that made these candies popular in 1898. They were marketed as “Chicken Feed” because back then, corn was considered only chicken food.

In the 1950s, the sale of candy corn increased during the spooky season, and it eventually became associated with Halloween.

Candy corn is now mainly sold by the candy company Brach’s.

According to Vox, the ingredients in candy corn from Brach’s are “sugar, corn syrup, confectioner’s glaze, salt, dextrose, gelatin, sesame oil, artificial flavor, honey, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, and Red 3.”

All these ingredients make an inedible, creepy texture that makes me want to vomit rather than reach in for another handful.

According to an article from The Takeout, a reviewer called out candy corn for its chalky, waxy, crumbly texture under a headline that jokingly suggested the candy might be Satan’s earwax.

This is the main reason for the hatred of candy corn: its crumbly, chalky texture. This texture really makes these candies the spawn of the devil, even more than the terrible taste of candy corn, which another reviewer on Mashed said tastes like “crusty frosting,” “spoiled honey,” “dried wood glue,” and a “lightly sweetened earplug.”

The National Confectioners Association recently released a definitive deep dive on how people enjoy this classic treat, but the only way to really enjoy these candies is to throw them in the trash.

Candy corn haters — rise up with me, because they have now started to make candy corn versions for other holidays such as Valentine’s Day, Christmas and even Easter.

We must come together to stop this evil from spreading.