OPINION: Unconstitutional gun seizers can save lives

“Many people who commit suicide do so without letting on they are thinking about it or planning it,” said Dr. Michael Miller, assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School to Health Harvard Publishing.

Suicide and self-harm are often unprecedented. Not everyone sees the signs. Someone can appear perfectly healthy one day, only to have their mental world turned upside down the next day by challenges they face that no one knows about.

To get some of the numbers laid out, let’s review some key sources. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults suffer from a mental illness. The Pew Research Center did a study on gun rights and they found that roughly 44% of U.S adults live in homes where guns are present.

Based purely on math, there is a possibility that the 20% of Americans who suffer from mental illness and the 44% of Americans who own guns don’t overlap at all. However, I personally believe this is not the case.

Seeing as mental illness presents itself in a lot of different ways, a lot of people can appear totally fine but are actually suffering behind their smile and happy demeanor.

To drive that point home, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in 2019, 50.39% of suicides in the United States were committed by firearms. That shows that at least 50% of people who committed suicide in 2019 had access to a firearm. Whether that be ownership, borrowing or any other way someone can get their hands on a gun, they had access.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in Caniglia v. Strom ruling that warrantless gun confiscation is unconstitutional.

According to the case, Edward and his wife, Kim Canaglia, got into a fight that resulted in Edward Canaglia presenting a gun and telling his wife to shoot him.

She then left for the night. The next day, to make sure her husband hadn’t killed himself, Kim Canaglia brought the police to their home. Seeing that he hadn’t, but appeared to be in imminent danger, the officers persuaded him to go to the hospital for a psych evaluation.

The officers later seized two of his guns from his home, believing they had consent. They did not. The event occurred in October and after a few months of trying to have his guns returned, Edward Canaglia got them back in December.

According to Cornell Law School, officers have to show probable cause to a judge to obtain a warrant. I don’t know how long this process takes, but I am certain it takes longer than it would take for an individual to fire a gun and harm themselves or others.

There are protocols that allow officers to seize firearms if individuals appear to be in immediate danger, but why was that not okay in this instance?

Whether or not Edward Canaglia was suicidal or was going to harm himself is not completely known. He did pass the psych evaluation and wasn’t admitted into the hospital, but I know I wouldn’t want to take that risk. I would prefer to guarantee that everyone was safe rather than the chance that they either will or will not harm themselves.

Obviously, nine individuals with prestigious legal educations know more about the law and the constitution than me, a college junior, but in lieu of mental health awareness month and the immediate life-ending damage that guns can lead to, I had to share my opinion.

Mental health challenges present themselves in ways no one can understand or predict, especially not those issuing gun permits. Even with an extensive mental health evaluation, challenges can present themselves and one action based on unstable mental conditions can end someone’s life.

Regardless of what the constitution says or doesn’t say, warrantless gun seizure should be permitted when someone’s life is at risk.