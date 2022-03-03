Orphanage Support Services Organization Changes Lives in Ecuador

According to UNICEF, approximately 153 million children worldwide are orphans, and that number increases by 5,700 almost every day.

Orphanage Support Services Organization (OSSO) is a non-profit charity founded in 1999. OSSO is dedicated to providing individualized care and support for orphaned children so that they can reach their full potential. The organization had an office in Rexburg but has relocated and is now based in West Jordan, Utah.

OSSO operates seven orphanages in Ecuador. Since the organization was founded, they have sent over 5,000 volunteers internationally to the orphanages.

With COVID-19, OSSO’s volunteer efforts have been restricted.

“We had to shut down our volunteer program for about two years, which was really hard on the workers and kids, especially those at the special needs orphanage in Cuenca,” said Kailan Hernandez, volunteer and donor relations manager and BYU-Idaho alumna.

According to Hernandez, the typical age range of volunteers is 18-25. High school and university students often volunteer over the summer.

Brooklyn Moore, OSSO’s travel and volunteer coordinator and a senior studying international studies, first volunteered for the organization when she was 18.

“It was by far one of the best experiences of my life,” Moore said. “I can honestly say that I have never been happier than volunteering and helping these kids.”

The organization recently re-opened its volunteer opportunities in Ecuador, and students are welcome to volunteer.

“Most of the time, if people do not volunteer while they are in college, then they do not get the opportunity to volunteer for a while because they have settled down in their careers,” Moore said. “This is one of the best times for (students) to get the chance to go to another country, learn about a different culture, and help people that are in need.”

According to OSSO’s Impact Report, the organization has provided the following in 2020-2021:

— Six orphanages with support.

— 220-plus children with support.

— 50-plus disabled children, teens and adults with 24-hour care.

— 2,200-plus hours of physical therapy services.

— 54,700-plus nutritious meals.

— 45,400-plus hours of loving care from local consistent caregivers.

“Now that we can’t send as many volunteers, our team here in the States work tirelessly to sign sponsors, donors and grants to support the orphanages,” Hernandez said. “Thankfully, despite COVID, we are still getting a lot of donations, and we are very grateful for that.”

Those who wish to volunteer can visit the organization’s website or contact OSSO’s staff at 801-214-8849.