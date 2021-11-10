Outlandish Apparel: Dress to be yourself

Outlandish Apparel is a campus-based business with 18 students from the Integrated Business Core class as owners. They offer hoodies, crewnecks and shirts as part of their products, giving clients the chance to choose from different packages based on their needs.

In the IBC class, students are prompted to create, organize and manage a business with the goal of generating revenue and giving them real-world experience in their field. Outlandish Apparel accepted this challenge and divided its organization into three different departments.

“We have finance, marketing and operations. We just think that having designated tasks makes it easier to run a business efficiently,” said Sergio Cienfuegos, a senior studying business management.

As this business continues to grow, some of the student owners dream about continuing with it after the IBC class is over.

“I know this is a class for many, but we treat it like a real business,” added Trey Heck, a senior also studying business management.

The name of this company reflects its target audience. Considering that Rexburg is an outdoorsy place, it seemed fitting to have this word as a part of the official name.

“Outlandish comes from outdoorsy, and apparel goes along with the appearance we want our customers to have,” Cienfuegos said.

With 12 official logos and three more to come, Outlandish Apparel not only offers the option to choose your design but also to choose between three package sizes, small to extra large, with different prices:

— Outlandish Package includes three logos, one big and two small.

— Sender Package includes two logos, one big and one small.

— Still Cool package includes one logo.

It is also possible to request larger sizes and still have all of these logos.

“We wanted to target college students, and we know finances can be hard to work through. However, this shouldn’t prevent you from looking good, so we made sure that all of our packages were cool,” Heck said.

“What really makes us unique is that we let you be the boss,” Cienfuegos said. “You decide where, how and what to put on your hoodie and we just facilitate the printing for you.”

Outlandish Apparel is located in the lobby of the Joseph Fielding Smith Building Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They can also be reached through social media on Instagram as Outlandish_apparel.