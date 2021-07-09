Painting numbers on watches cost them their lives

Catherine Donahue stood in front of the courthouse, weak and barely able to speak. In front of the court, she shakily told her story. Opening a small box, her voice was tearful and fragile, yet it conveyed a powerful message. “This,” she said, “is my jaw”.

The BYU-Idaho Theatre Department put on a production of “These Shining Lives,” a play that follows four girls who worked in the Radium Dial factory in the 1920s. This play is about real people and a real, tragic event that happened in history.

In 1917, the Radium Dial company opened up in Ottawa, Illinois. This company produced one of the most desired products at the time, luminous watches with numbers that glowed in the dark. The paint for these watches was made with Radium, which, at the time was believed to be a miracle substance.

These watches were originally painted for soldiers in war, but they grew in popularity and their demand increased. The Radium Dial Company was one of the most popular watch painting companies, and they employed many young women to paint numbers on watches.

According to Kate Moore in her book, “Radium Girls,” the job opportunity felt like a dream come true for these working women. They were able to earn a fair wage, and, for the most part, they had an easy job with friends to talk to. These women thought they had become extremely lucky with their position.

As far as the actual job went, their roles were simple. They mixed radium paint and were instructed to spin the brush in their mouth to get a perfect point. They would paint numbers on watches using this routine of “lip, dip, paint.”

At the time, little was known about Radium. The girls that worked in the factory were told it was harmless, and they were even told it would improve their health. After coming home from work, these girls had radium paint all over: in their hair, on their hands and in their mouths.

According to Moore, it wasn’t long before these girls started observing problems. Some girls started noticing pain in their teeth and went to the dentist. Their teeth were pulled, but to the shock of these afflicted girls, their gums didn’t heal. In fact, the extraction sites began to get worse and started to leak pus and other strange fluids.

Soon the girls began to experience other problems. Some noticed pain in their bones, significant weight loss or headaches that wouldn’t go away.

According to the American Heritage Foundation, “All along, the company assured the women that their work was perfectly safe. Within a few years, however, dozens of the women began showing signs of illness. The human body mistakes radium for calcium, so it filled their bones as calcium would, irradiating them from within. The victims had their bones break, teeth fall out, and spines collapse, and by 1927 more than 50 had died.”

The girls, worried their occupation was causing their pain, sought the company doctor for help.

Aspirin was prescribed, and various explanations were given for these girls’ conditions, yet none of it seemed to help.

According to the play, “These Shining Lives,” by Melanie Marnich, the company even tested these women for radium poisoning. Yet the results of these tests were kept secret from the women.

To make matters worse, women who couldn’t work as efficiently were laid off. They had no job, no money and new health problems.

Catherine Donahue, a successful watch painter who had been with the company for years, decided to seek the truth. Catherine had experienced severe health concerns and had suspicions that the company was to blame.

They contacted Dr. Dalitsch, who was the first doctor to officially go on the record and truthfully diagnose the women. Catherine Donahue, Charlotte Purcell, Pearl Payne and Frances O’Conner all received the radium poisoning diagnosis as a direct result of their workplace conditions. Their diagnosis was fatal.

These women were dying, dying because of a job they took to earn extra money for their families. And the Radium Dial Company wasn’t even going to do anything about it. But these women were not going to go down without a fight.

With the help of Leonard Grossman; Catherine Donahue, Charlotte Purcell, Pearl Payne and Frances O’Connell sued the Radium Dial Company, in a case on the rights of workers who contract occupational diseases. Catherine, who was the weakest of the four ladies, took her stance first.

Catherine testified of the pain that the company had caused her, the years that she had worked and the company’s refusal to do anything to help her or her fellow coworkers. As she testified in front of the courthouse, it was obvious that she was severely sick. Her heartbreaking account of what happened moved many in the audience to tears. Her story was further strengthened when she presented a piece of her own jaw to the courtroom.

When these women first sued the Radium Dial Company, the press did not take it very well. They got vicious reports saying that they were harming the name of a good company. They received threats from loyal customers. Former friends and neighbors shunned them, refusing to believe that a staple company of their town was to be blamed.

However, despite hatred from neighbors, community members and the press, these women pushed forward, seeking justice for themselves and their radium sisters who had suffered the same fate.

“It’s too late for me, but maybe it will help some others,” Donahue said.

In 1938, after fighting diligently in court and bearing heartbreaking testimonies of the agonies they shared, the Radium Dial girls won all of their cases. These cases were revolutionary, marking progress in history. Catherine Donahue’s courthouse victory changed the law in Illinois, forcing companies to be held accountable and responsible for the damage they caused their workers.

Unfortunately, Catherine Donahue did not live much longer after winning her case. She died on July 27, 1938, weighing only 70 pounds.

Catherine’s case was more severe than the others, and she died the soonest. However, the other Radium Dial girls suffered their whole lives from radium poisoning.

According to The Radium Girls, Frances O’Connell survived until 1970.

Charlotte Purcell had to have her arm amputated from radium poisoning. Although this procedure left her permanently crippled, it prolonged her life. She survived until 1988.

Pearl Payne managed to outlive her shining sisters, carrying on their memory until 1998.

According to Samantha Wilcox, after the girls won their case, Pearl submitted herself for years of testing and examinations for the Center of Human Radiobiology. She hoped that no one else would suffer the fate that she and her friends had to go through.

The Radium Girls were a tragedy in history. Although they suffered through that terrible fate, they succeeded in bringing attention to their stories and making a change for the better. Their story lives on, and their fate should be learned from, so it’s never repeated.