Home Campus Passion is fashion at Funky Monkey Thrift
Campus

Passion is fashion at Funky Monkey Thrift

By Abby Jorgensen
0
108
Clothing on display outside the McKay Library Photo credit: Abby Jorgensen

The group of 18 Integrated Business Core students had one goal: starting a secondhand thrift store.

The creators decided to go through all of their own personal closets in order to have inventory for profit once Funky Monkey opened.

They began asking their friends if they would give away their old clothes they didn’t wear, need or want. They even knocked on different apartment doors, asking if the residents wanted to donate. Their biggest fear was having nothing on the racks.

“We have a lot of interesting clothing,” said Levi Pack, a senior studying business management. “That’s the fun part about thrift is you are finding your treasure.”

Funky Monkey Thrift’s mission is to encourage their customers to express themselves genuinely by wearing clothes that make them feel confident.

“We believe that everyone deserves to feel confident,” said Grace Braithwaite, a senior studying business managementmarketing. “The ‘funky’ reminds us that everyone is a little bit weird, and everyone is a little quirky. We wanted to express that through the clothes and let people come in and find pieces that speak to them.”

The IBC students carefully choose which items to put on the racks.

According to Funky Monkey’s website, “we sell all thrifted and second-hand apparel that is hand chosen by us for you.”

Funky Monkey will sell until the end of Fall Semester 2021 at the McKay Quad Amphitheater. Its Instagram has the inventory pictured.

Previous articleFall 2021 Senior Showcase: The Future is Bright
Next articleCome enjoy BYU-I’s Special Collection of copies of the Book of Mormon
Abby Jorgensen
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Fall 2021 Senior Showcase: The Future is Bright

Ben Sedgwick - 0
Many BYU-Idaho students, faculty and guests gathered for the first in-person senior showcase in nearly 2 years.
Read more
Campus

Four ways BYU-I students can #LightTheWorld this holiday season

Abby Jorgensen - 0
Brightening up campus this Christmas is easier than one would think.
Read more
Campus

Let’s have a conversation about sexual assault

Julia Brunette - 0
Join Nick Rammell, the BYU-Idaho Title IX coordinator, on Dec. 1 to take part in a conversation about sexual assault.
Read more

Most Popular

Come enjoy BYU-I’s Special Collection of copies of the Book of Mormon

Photo Brittanie Smith - 0
Ever wanted to see a Book of Mormon from Joseph Smith's time? At BYU-I you can do that.
Read more

Come enjoy BYU-I’s Special Collection of copies of the Book of Mormon

Photo Brittanie Smith - 0
Ever wanted to see a Book of Mormon from Joseph Smith's time? At BYU-I you can do that.
Read more

Passion is fashion at Funky Monkey Thrift

Campus Abby Jorgensen - 0
Funky Monkey Thrift is an Integrated Business Core company that inspires its customers to express themselves through secondhand clothing.
Read more

Fall 2021 Senior Showcase: The Future is Bright

Campus Ben Sedgwick - 0
Many BYU-Idaho students, faculty and guests gathered for the first in-person senior showcase in nearly 2 years.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Come enjoy BYU-I’s Special Collection of copies of the Book of Mormon

    Photo Brittanie Smith - 0
    Ever wanted to see a Book of Mormon from Joseph Smith's time? At BYU-I you can do that.
    Read more

    Come enjoy BYU-I’s Special Collection of copies of the Book of Mormon

    Photo Brittanie Smith - 0
    Ever wanted to see a Book of Mormon from Joseph Smith's time? At BYU-I you can do that.
    Read more

    Passion is fashion at Funky Monkey Thrift

    Campus Abby Jorgensen - 0
    Funky Monkey Thrift is an Integrated Business Core company that inspires its customers to express themselves through secondhand clothing.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Come enjoy BYU-I’s Special Collection of copies of the Book of Mormon

    Photo Brittanie Smith - 0
    Ever wanted to see a Book of Mormon from Joseph Smith's time? At BYU-I you can do that.
    Read more

    Come enjoy BYU-I’s Special Collection of copies of the Book of Mormon

    Photo Brittanie Smith - 0
    Ever wanted to see a Book of Mormon from Joseph Smith's time? At BYU-I you can do that.
    Read more

    Passion is fashion at Funky Monkey Thrift

    Campus Abby Jorgensen - 0
    Funky Monkey Thrift is an Integrated Business Core company that inspires its customers to express themselves through secondhand clothing.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv