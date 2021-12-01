Passion is fashion at Funky Monkey Thrift

The group of 18 Integrated Business Core students had one goal: starting a secondhand thrift store.

The creators decided to go through all of their own personal closets in order to have inventory for profit once Funky Monkey opened.

They began asking their friends if they would give away their old clothes they didn’t wear, need or want. They even knocked on different apartment doors, asking if the residents wanted to donate. Their biggest fear was having nothing on the racks.

“We have a lot of interesting clothing,” said Levi Pack, a senior studying business management. “That’s the fun part about thrift is you are finding your treasure.”

Funky Monkey Thrift’s mission is to encourage their customers to express themselves genuinely by wearing clothes that make them feel confident.

“We believe that everyone deserves to feel confident,” said Grace Braithwaite, a senior studying business management–marketing. “The ‘funky’ reminds us that everyone is a little bit weird, and everyone is a little quirky. We wanted to express that through the clothes and let people come in and find pieces that speak to them.”

The IBC students carefully choose which items to put on the racks.

According to Funky Monkey’s website, “we sell all thrifted and second-hand apparel that is hand chosen by us for you.”

Funky Monkey will sell until the end of Fall Semester 2021 at the McKay Quad Amphitheater. Its Instagram has the inventory pictured.