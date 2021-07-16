Home Uncategorized Past and present students reflect on generational changes
Uncategorized

Past and present students reflect on generational changes

By Stephen Bannister
0
108
Debbie in College with her friends out in front of the old Ricks College sign Photo credit: Debbie McCarthy

“Having come from a rural town, it was perfect size,” said Debra McCarthy, a BYU-Idaho alumna. “Having the smaller feel all helped so that it wasn’t overwhelming.”

McCarthy is a mother of three, a wife and a Ricks College alumna who studied psychology in 1994. Now that her oldest child is attending BYU-I, McCarthy reflects on the changes made to the campus since she attended.

McCarthy shared what it was like back when she was a student and how the school has changed in her eyes.

“The excitement was on campus,” McCarthy said. “Dances were huge back then. You also had the sand dunes and the ice caves, but the excitement was on campus.”

Back when McCarthy was a student, there was a frozen yogurt shop down by the movie theater in the downtown area. She and her friends would go for the cheap movie nights. Most of their social nights were spent either in their apartment or attending a country dance on campus. They looked for fun on campus.

“The now-old Walmart was just barely built when I graduated,” McCarthy said. “When I was leaving, Broulim’s was also across the street from where it is now.”

According to McCarthy, this would mean that the Broulim’s was first located on the other side of Main Street which made it closer to students to walk for groceries and the new Walmart she was talking about is the old one that current students will never know existed.

“The biggest change, though, was where the street ended,” McCarthy said. “The old Walmart was located before earlier on Second East, and that’s where the end of the road was. That was where Rexburg ended.”

Debra McCarthy’s son Noah McCarthy, a freshman studying computer science, said that he chose to attend BYU-I because of the small-town feel. His decision was not necessarily based on his mother’s going to the same school, but it did have an impact on his application.

“I got into other schools but just felt that I needed to go here, like my mom,” Noah McCarthy said.

Noah McCarthy has not experienced a weekly devotional like his mother yet. Debra McCarthy explained how devotionals back in her day took place in the John W. Hart Building, since the BYU-Idaho Center had not been built yet.

“The Hart Building was always jam-packed for devotionals,” Debra McCarthy said. “It was a very key part of every week. But then again, there wasn’t much else to do.”

Debra McCarthy recalled one specific incident during one of the devotionals being broadcast from BYU. President Howard W. Hunter was speaking in the beginning of his speech when a man came up and yelled, “I’m the next prophet.”

“After the guy said that, the screen went black,” Debra McCarthy said. “But then, the coolest thing started to happen. Instead of everyone in the seats getting angry, they didn’t riot. We started singing, ‘We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet.’ Everyone was united in there and we felt so close to the prophet.”

According to an informational page on the BYU-I website, the history of BYU-I started in November 1888 as Ricks College.

“The college has evolved,” Debra McCarthy said. “I am just glad that the University’s goal hasn’t changed, and that’s the best part — To see my son be good friends with the daughter of one of my old FHE brothers is a gratifying feeling. Noah chose BYU-Idaho because of the small student body, small-town feel and to be surrounded by the Church. And I think it’s awesome.”

Many have children who have chosen to go back to the place where their parents went, and it can be nostalgic for some. Students find themselves here for all kinds of decisions.

BYU-I is constantly changing, and so is Rexburg, but like Debra McCarthy said, its evolving and growing. Maybe in 20 years it will become something even more different, or it will stay the same.

Previous articleSpori Gallery curator’s perspective on the Dream Speak exhibit
Stephen Bannister
RELATED ARTICLES
Uncategorized

Scroll goes fencing

Avery Phillips - 0
Scroll reporters visited the fencing club on campus.
Read more
Uncategorized

Renaissance faire abides in Rigby

Madeline Vance - 0
A Renaissance faire will be held for four weekends in Rigby.
Read more
Uncategorized

Pride social creates a safe space for LGBTQIA+ students

Sabrina Benites - 0
What creating a safe space means to the students of BYU-Idaho.
Read more

Most Popular

Past and present students reflect on generational changes

Uncategorized Stephen Bannister - 0
An alumna watches her son attend the same school she did over 20 years ago.
Read more

Spori Gallery curator’s perspective on the Dream Speak exhibit

Campus Natalee Westover - 0
Kyonug Dabell talks about Fidalis Buehler and his eccentric Dream Speak exhibit at the Spori Gallery.
Read more

Settlers of the Silver Sage

Campus David Goerg - 0
Jerry Parmer keeps the memories of Kilgore, Idaho alive.
Read more

BYU-I students’ art displayed at the Art Grows Rexburg exhibit

Campus Natalee Westover - 0
Explore the imaginations of BYU-I students through their artistic ability at the Art Grows Rexburg exhibit.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Past and present students reflect on generational changes

    Uncategorized Stephen Bannister - 0
    An alumna watches her son attend the same school she did over 20 years ago.
    Read more

    Spori Gallery curator’s perspective on the Dream Speak exhibit

    Campus Natalee Westover - 0
    Kyonug Dabell talks about Fidalis Buehler and his eccentric Dream Speak exhibit at the Spori Gallery.
    Read more

    Settlers of the Silver Sage

    Campus David Goerg - 0
    Jerry Parmer keeps the memories of Kilgore, Idaho alive.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Past and present students reflect on generational changes

    Uncategorized Stephen Bannister - 0
    An alumna watches her son attend the same school she did over 20 years ago.
    Read more

    Spori Gallery curator’s perspective on the Dream Speak exhibit

    Campus Natalee Westover - 0
    Kyonug Dabell talks about Fidalis Buehler and his eccentric Dream Speak exhibit at the Spori Gallery.
    Read more

    Settlers of the Silver Sage

    Campus David Goerg - 0
    Jerry Parmer keeps the memories of Kilgore, Idaho alive.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv