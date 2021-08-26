People venture to the Madison county fair

The Madison county fair provided food, fun and exhibits for people in and around Madison Country to visit.

Local kids ages 8-18 participate in the 4-H program. They spend the whole year either raising an animal or participating in a project. These projects vary from cooking to sewing, photography to art, canning to gardening and many others.

During fair week they display what they produce from their projects, or participate with their animals in the animal shows. Ryann Bybee, a 10-year-old local raised a sheep for the second year in a row for the 4-H sheep project.

She spent a lot of time at the fair taking care of her sheep and competing in the shows. She got her sheep in March and has learned to take care of it in preparation for fair week.

At the fair, there were a variety of food trucks. One of the food trucks offered a $19 burger that included a wide array of burger fixings.

The fair took place from Aug. 18 to the 21. They had rodeos, small concerts and other entertainment.