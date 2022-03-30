Photo gallery: Strutting down Fifth Avenue

With dimmed lights and busy fashion designers, the Hyrum Manwaring Center Ballroom transformed into New York City’s Fifth Avenue on March 26. At 3 p.m., BYU-Idaho’s apparel design students held their winter fashion with the theme “New York on my Mind.”

Students in the Quantity Food Production and Services class provided treats for all in attendance to snack on while watching the main event. Everyone got a cheesecake with either lemon or raspberry on top.

A catwalk dominated the room and every chair faced its direction. Students from various apparel design classes modeled or stood by their models as they showcased what they’ve worked on throughout the semester.

The show was organized by classes. The master of ceremonies, BYU-I student Samuel Hiebert, introduced each new group and every designer.

Some of the first models down the runway wore outfits made by students in Children’s Apparel Design. Young girls blew kisses to the audience, eliciting many coos from the crowd.

One of the final groups to take to the runway was students presenting their evening and bridal gowns. Katy Marroquin, a senior studying apparel design, a model wore the pink gown with intricately placed flowers she created. Marroquin said seeing everything come together made her day.

“I think my favorite part was when I dressed up my model and she was all ready with her makeup and the full look,” Marroquin said. “It just made me feel so proud. I felt so happy, like this was my call. And then when I saw her walk down the runway, it’s just this happiness you feel when everything you’ve done pays off.”

The show ended with every model and designer walking down the catwalk for one final preview.