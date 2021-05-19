Physics and chemistry departments collaborate to make carbon nanotubes

The Physics and Chemistry Departments collaborated to create carbon nanotubes. Carbon nanotubes are described by Nanowerk as “cylindrical molecules that consist of rolled-up sheets of single-layer carbon atoms (graphene).”

In simpler terms, they’re tiny tubes made of carbon. They’re also very conductive for electricity and are the blackest substance on earth.

The Physics and Chemistry Departments acquired a furnace for the creation of carbon nanotubes. There are many applications for nanotubes in various fields, including medical. This leads to a variety of different specifications, such as electrical conduction and sensors in medical devices.

Tyler Crawford, a senior studying biomedical science, explained that carbon nanotubes made for knee implants would have different specifications in their creation than ones made for electrical applications.





The group is also working on infiltration, the process of burning more carbon onto the nanotubes. This makes the nanotubes stronger.

“It’s just…we don’t really know what’s gonna happen,” said Sam Hong, a sophomore studying biochemistry. “I think just every discovery we make in the lab, it’s exciting to me.”

This collaboration can open doors for these students and give them a great experience.