Pipes: How to avoid bursting

Lately, reports of bursting pipes have come in from Cedars, The Lodge, and Towers Two, which are all women’s housing complexes. Why are so many complexes experiencing the same problem?

There are multiple reasons why pipes burst, and a few of them are very common in Rexburg.

“The basic answer is that the water coming into your house from the outside is much colder than it was during the summer months,” according to hopeplumbing.com, “the cold water causes your pipes to contract and, in weaker parts, can cause the pipe to burst. This happens because the pipe becomes unable to withhold the water pressures inside it.”

With the contracting of the pipes, the water that freezes inside the pipes creates pressure in the pipe. It is not able to withstand the pressure, therefore the pipe bursts. Water freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, however, the pipes need to be colder than that to allow the water to freeze.

Generally, in colder areas, pipes tend to be more insulated to uphold colder temperatures. Pipes start to freeze around 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and may take not very long to burst depending on insulation.

“[Lodge Management] said that they were fixing the clubhouse since that’s where it happened,” said Krystal Rodriguez, a junior studying Communication and current resident at the Lodge. “But it took them over 14 hours to even say anything about what happened.”

Other common reasons for pipes to burst may include, age and erosion, high water pressure, ground movements, and outside pressure.

“No one‘s apartment was directly affected,” Krystal Rodriguez said, “but my apartment and a couple others are on top of the area [where the pipes burst] and no one has really said anything to us.”

Recommended actions to keep pipes from bursting include: keeping faucets running at a slow drip to allow flow, check your home’s temperature, and directing warm air to the cold areas in your home or apartment.

“Typically when we see these things happen, we will have heating strips installed and do any maintenance in the area,” said Kelsey Ludwig, a manager at the Lodge. “Whether it’s a previous burst or a recent burst, we add more insulation, heating, or whatever we can do to prevent this from happening again.”