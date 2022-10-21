Home Campus Plant Shop creates Halloween at Hogwarts
Plant Shop creates Halloween at Hogwarts

By Erika Cook
The BYU-Idaho plant shop is in full bloom this fall. Photo credit: Erika Cook

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled many plant festivities, but now the department is coming to life once again. On Friday, Oct. 21, from 6-9 p.m., the BYU-I Plant Shop will be having “Halloween at Hogwarts.”

Students and families can come and learn how to make a pumpkin succulent garden. They encourage participants to dress up in Harry Potter costumes. Admission will be $10 at the door.

Festivities aside, students can find a hideaway in The Plant Shop and greenhouses, located in the Ezra Taft Benson Building in room 275. The Plant Shop is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The Plant Shop is a place where you can buy house plants,” said Sierra Brazell, a senior studying Horticulture and one of the managers at the plant shop. “It’s just a place where you can come and bring nature into your own space.”

Plant shop and greenhouse manager Sierra Brazell shows off her favorite plant.
The Plant Shop and greenhouse manager Sierra Brazell shows off her favorite plant. Photo credit: Erika Cook

The Plant Shop has the Arid Greenhouse, Jungle Greenhouse and Hydroponic Greenhouse. These are places where students have said they feel part of the jungle.

“My favorite part has to be the jungle room,” said Christian Cumagun Jr., a senior studying Horticulture and a manager of the greenhouses. “I love the sound of the waterfalls and just being surrounded by palms, citrus, flowers, banana trees and other tropical plants. There is also a scripture greenhouse with a collection of plants found in the scriptures. It’s hard to find in the Benson, but if you ask around for it, someone will help you find it.”

With a motto of “Sharing Happiness,” the Horticulture Department strives to involve the community in everything they do. As they grow produce such as tomatoes, raspberries and strawberries, and apples in the orchard, they allow anyone to come and harvest.

“You can see so many different types of people come through,” Brazell said. The types of people range from students and their friends and family to elderly people from the community.

Students can look forward to a whole new shipment of fresh flowers, succulents, vines and more in the winter. For more updates on their activities follow their Instagram

“(The Plant Shop and greenhouses) are for the students,” Brazell said. “All of these places are for people to enjoy. We just want people to come. They’re here for them and we want to share this happiness with them.”

