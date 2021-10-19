Home Campus Play nice or don't play at all
Campus

Play nice or don’t play at all

By Isaac Dixon
0
116
The sports facilities all over campus are beginning to host games as the rec league sessions begin. Photo credit: Isaac Dixon

While BYU-Idaho’s intramural sports are open for any student to register to play on a team, there is one requirement that the public may be unaware of: Good sportsmanship.

At the beginning of each session, a games manager watches each team play their first few games. The manager then assigns each team a score between 1 and 10. Any team that scores above a 7.3 is eligible to play in the tournament.

“When you come to play a sport, you start with a 7, which is basically you showed up, you’re on time, nothing special,” said Madi Grunig, a student activities game manager. “It’s really easy to go up from there. It’s just being a good person, cheering your team on, helping someone who fell down, stuff like that.”

This sportsmanship score is used to ensure that every match is enjoyable and safe. In fact, soccer, flag football and grass volleyball games have already begun, so the score is already benefiting the players.

“It’s brought a lot to the game, I feel like at any other school that doesn’t have it, it can get really tricky,” said Parker Welch, a sophomore studying communication. “I’ve played competitively not with the school, and fights have broken out and stuff like that. It’s better that we have it.”

The rest of the sports will begin their sessions soon with the same scoring system in place. Each session includes two weeks of games, and then a tournament in the third week. From Grunig’s experience, most teams earn scores around 7 or 8, but there’s usually a team or two that get disqualified due to unsportsmanlike conduct.

According to the BYU-I Sports Activities webpage, “Good sportsmanship includes thoughtfulness and concern for others; sincere admiration for the skills of teammates, opponents, and officials; self-control, humility in victory; and calmness and composure in defeat.”

Teammates Nicholas Sanders (left) and Braden Bradshaw (right) support each other, their teammates, and their opponents in their flag football games.
Teammates Nicholas Sanders (left) and Braden Bradshaw (right) support each other, their teammates, and their opponents in their flag football games. Photo credit: Isaac Dixon

With COVID-19 precautions present, mask-wearing during play is also incorporated into the sportsmanship score. Masks currently are not required to play in outdoor sports, but all the indoor activities require them for the safety of the players and staff. Failure to comply can result in a lowered score, ejection and even fines for the team captain.

“You gotta look at how you’re playing,” said Casey Hubler, a sophomore studying Spanish education. “If you have a bad team, and they’ve won every game, but they have bad sportsmanship, it’s not fair to the other teams.”

Every team should come ready to play a good-hearted game with proper etiquette while keeping the rules and regulations in mind.

For further information, visit the Sports Activities page on the BYU-I website to read the exact rules for each league.

Previous articleThe English Department’s Pre-Professional conference shows endless possibilities for English majors
Next articleBREAKING NEWS: BYU-I releases COVID-19 vaccination rates
Isaac Dixon
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

BREAKING NEWS: BYU-I releases COVID-19 vaccination rates

Ellie Perkins - 0
A recent study shows the vaccination rates of BYU-Idaho students and employees are significantly higher than the state averages.
Read more
Campus

The English Department’s Pre-Professional conference shows endless possibilities for English majors

Kira Andrus - 0
The English Department held its annual Pre-Professional conference Oct. 14
Read more
Campus

Video: What’s happening with the construction on campus?

Dallen Vick - 0
Have you been wondering when the Hart building will open up for student use? Have you seen the other construction projects around campus? Here's...
Read more

Most Popular

BREAKING NEWS: BYU-I releases COVID-19 vaccination rates

Campus Ellie Perkins - 0
A recent study shows the vaccination rates of BYU-Idaho students and employees are significantly higher than the state averages.
Read more

Play nice or don’t play at all

Campus Isaac Dixon - 0
The Student Activities office scores every rec team's sportsmanship, ensuring everyone enjoys the game and plays safe.
Read more

The English Department’s Pre-Professional conference shows endless possibilities for English majors

Campus Kira Andrus - 0
The English Department held its annual Pre-Professional conference Oct. 14
Read more

Video: What’s happening with the construction on campus?

Campus Dallen Vick - 0
Have you been wondering when the Hart building will open up for student use? Have you seen the other construction projects around campus? Here's...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    BREAKING NEWS: BYU-I releases COVID-19 vaccination rates

    Campus Ellie Perkins - 0
    A recent study shows the vaccination rates of BYU-Idaho students and employees are significantly higher than the state averages.
    Read more

    Play nice or don’t play at all

    Campus Isaac Dixon - 0
    The Student Activities office scores every rec team's sportsmanship, ensuring everyone enjoys the game and plays safe.
    Read more

    The English Department’s Pre-Professional conference shows endless possibilities for English majors

    Campus Kira Andrus - 0
    The English Department held its annual Pre-Professional conference Oct. 14
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    BREAKING NEWS: BYU-I releases COVID-19 vaccination rates

    Campus Ellie Perkins - 0
    A recent study shows the vaccination rates of BYU-Idaho students and employees are significantly higher than the state averages.
    Read more

    Play nice or don’t play at all

    Campus Isaac Dixon - 0
    The Student Activities office scores every rec team's sportsmanship, ensuring everyone enjoys the game and plays safe.
    Read more

    The English Department’s Pre-Professional conference shows endless possibilities for English majors

    Campus Kira Andrus - 0
    The English Department held its annual Pre-Professional conference Oct. 14
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv