Play nice or don’t play at all

While BYU-Idaho’s intramural sports are open for any student to register to play on a team, there is one requirement that the public may be unaware of: Good sportsmanship.

At the beginning of each session, a games manager watches each team play their first few games. The manager then assigns each team a score between 1 and 10. Any team that scores above a 7.3 is eligible to play in the tournament.

“When you come to play a sport, you start with a 7, which is basically you showed up, you’re on time, nothing special,” said Madi Grunig, a student activities game manager. “It’s really easy to go up from there. It’s just being a good person, cheering your team on, helping someone who fell down, stuff like that.”

This sportsmanship score is used to ensure that every match is enjoyable and safe. In fact, soccer, flag football and grass volleyball games have already begun, so the score is already benefiting the players.

“It’s brought a lot to the game, I feel like at any other school that doesn’t have it, it can get really tricky,” said Parker Welch, a sophomore studying communication. “I’ve played competitively not with the school, and fights have broken out and stuff like that. It’s better that we have it.”

The rest of the sports will begin their sessions soon with the same scoring system in place. Each session includes two weeks of games, and then a tournament in the third week. From Grunig’s experience, most teams earn scores around 7 or 8, but there’s usually a team or two that get disqualified due to unsportsmanlike conduct.

According to the BYU-I Sports Activities webpage, “Good sportsmanship includes thoughtfulness and concern for others; sincere admiration for the skills of teammates, opponents, and officials; self-control, humility in victory; and calmness and composure in defeat.”

With COVID-19 precautions present, mask-wearing during play is also incorporated into the sportsmanship score. Masks currently are not required to play in outdoor sports, but all the indoor activities require them for the safety of the players and staff. Failure to comply can result in a lowered score, ejection and even fines for the team captain.

“You gotta look at how you’re playing,” said Casey Hubler, a sophomore studying Spanish education. “If you have a bad team, and they’ve won every game, but they have bad sportsmanship, it’s not fair to the other teams.”

Every team should come ready to play a good-hearted game with proper etiquette while keeping the rules and regulations in mind.

For further information, visit the Sports Activities page on the BYU-I website to read the exact rules for each league.