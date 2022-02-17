Players splash their way to victory at battleship tournament

Nineteen years ago, BYU-Idaho had an idea to create the sport “Battleship.” This sport is different from the two-player board game — it actually involves water and “ships” in the form of canoes. Now, schools across the country have adopted this game as a fun recreational activity for students to participate in.

Here at BYU-I, students are still playing this game each year. On Saturday, students were able to sign up with their teams to participate in the yearly battleship tournament. Each year, RecSports decides how they want to carry out the continuance of this sport. Some years, it’s an intramural sport, while other years, like this one, it is just a one-day tournament.

Ryan Hansen, a campus recreation advisor, played a role in carrying out this event. He said the purpose of this event was to provide a sporting opportunity to those who might not traditionally participate.

“Battleship is a sport for people who don’t necessarily come out for some of our other sports,” Hansen said. “I mean, this is something you don’t have to invest in or be in great shape or you don’t have a lot of like ball-handling skills or anything else. It’s just come out, throw water and have some fun with your friends.”

Students signed up in teams of three or four. Throughout the duration of the day, they were guaranteed two heats, of eight or so other “ships.”

While in the water, they worked to defend water flying at their ship, using personal buckets, sleds, kickboards or other bowls to pour water into other ships.

Since this sport has existed on BYU-I’s campus for nearly 20 years, it has had some time to develop into what it is today.

“When we first started it, it was basically a one and done where everybody came in and we had I think 20 some odd teams … it was one and then you’re out,” Hansen explained. “Then it evolved into using some points for being able to go round by round.”

This new points technique allows more people to participate. In each heat, the first team out gets one point, the second out gets two, and so on. At the end of the preliminary heats, the eight teams with the most points get to participate in the championship round.

Student employees in the RecSports department helped manage and supervise this event in floating shark heads. They help keep each round active and encourage teams to take more of an offensive approach by avoiding any stalling near the side of the pool.

In one heat, the team “A force to be reckoned with,” won after drowning the canoes of all of their opponents. Judy Caudill, a sophomore majoring in marriage and family studies, was a player on this team.

Caudill and her team came to the event to have fun and “destroy the competition.” Her team consisted of roommates and people from her ward. She said that the best technique they found was making sure they stay balanced.

Erin Poore, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, was the captain for this team. She participated four years ago during her first semester with some friends and knew she wanted to do it again. She said that while they are in the water, there is a lot on her mind.

“Are we balancing? Are we chucking water in the right direction? How are my teammates doing? Are people approaching? From what side? There’s a million things to think about,” Poore said.

Alan Hardwick, Mark Thompson and Lavear Whitney won the whole event, after participating in their preliminary heats and the championship round.

Hansen said that because next year is the 20th year of this event, he hopes they will do something special to celebrate and commemorate the start to this fun recreational activity.