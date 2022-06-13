Plowing the way to graduate school

What does graduate school look like? Scientists wearing lab coats and using micro-pipettes? Stacks of reference materials spread on a desk? Undergraduate research at BYU-Idaho may have the answer because it gives students a taste of graduate school.

Many programs at BYU-I provide undergraduate research opportunities to all classification levels of students. Undergraduate research helps students develop critical thinking and writing skills, introduces them to new networks of people with similar interests and prepares them for graduate school.

Although BYU-I has a primary teaching mission, several faculty members mentor undergraduate research. Most faculty members at BYU-I hold advanced degrees and conducted graduate research prior to coming to the University.

Many have published research papers in peer-reviewed journals, which require the papers to be evaluated by experts prior to their publication. As a result, these faculty members have a wealth of experience in conducting research to share with interested undergraduate students.

Ross Spackman, department chair of applied plant science, has mentored students in undergraduate research for several years. The Department of Applied Plant Science has conducted research in tandem with Idaho State University and other organizations to help answer plant, soil and pest management questions.

Spackman believes that research benefits students interested in many professions. Undergraduate research teaches students the fundamentals of research: formation of a hypothesis and related objectives, development of an experiment to test the hypothesis, analysis of results and research writing. These research skills can provide a springboard to graduate school for interested students.

“If a person is going to be involved in their future career in some sort of a judgment — like a numerical judgment of one product against another — then for sure, some sort of research background would be helpful,” Spackman said.

For those who are considering options after graduation, Spackman said a great resource to contact is the Research and Business Development Center or RBDC. The RBDC coordinates funded research projects for BYU-I, allowing faculty members to focus on mentoring and overseeing individual projects.

According to the RBDC website, they are a “non-profit with a mission to provide undergraduate students with meaningful work experience to better prepare them for careers and life. Connecting students with clients to work on projects that deliver value to both student and client is central to this mission.”

Glen Ritchie, department chair of plant and soil science at Texas Tech University, has experience in helping both undergraduate and graduate students to prepare and conduct research experiences. In 11 years at Texas Tech, he has successfully mentored several graduate students and more than two dozen undergraduate researchers.

“I think that conducting research is going to have benefits whether you are interested in graduate school or not,” Ritchie said. “It’s a great way to determine whether graduate school is right for you, and it’s also a great way to develop critical thinking skills. The skills that translate into research success translate into career success.”

For students considering graduate school or those who plan to get a career post-graduation, research can provide an added benefit to resumes and experience in fields.

“My recommendation is, as a student, if you ever take a class that you really enjoy, visit with the professor that teaches that class and see what types of undergraduate research might be available working with them or with their colleagues,” Ritchie said. “Our most prepared graduate students usually participated in undergraduate research.”