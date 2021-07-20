Poetry showcase brings BYU-I students together

The BYU-Idaho poetry workshop kicked off their poetry showcase on Wednesday, July 7, with these words by Daniel Spaulding, a sophomore studying history.

“Foolish boy, when will you learn!

You know the stove your hand will burn.”

The show began with an introduction by Katie Card, a junior studying communication who runs the poetry workshop. She had all the poets stand and introduce themselves before they each performed.

The audience filled the room with snaps for each poem, showing their appreciation for favorite lines or stanzas.

Lauren Wadas, a junior studying English, shared her experience of the event.

“I was sitting there kind of nervous waiting for it to start, but then I was like, ‘I got this,'” Wadas said. “I know what I can do, and I know how I feel and how proud I am of the things I write, so there is no reason to be nervous.”

As Wadas performed, there were no signs of doubt or fear, only of courage and passion.

Poetry can truly help many people as a form of expression, including students here at BYU-I.

“If the person delivering it is engaged, then everyone is engaged,” Wadas said.

Through their words, these students shared advice and uplifting messages in their poems, including the following stanza from Jonah Dalisay’s poem, ‘A Cobra Kai poem (No Mercy).’ Dalisay is a junior studying history.

“Always remember who you are

No matter how many times you get hurt

do whatever it takes to keep moving forward

Keep fighting and enduring”

To join the student poets in expressing yourself through words, check out the BYU-Idaho Poetry Workshop Facebook page. The workshop has ended for this semester, but it will start meeting again in the fall.