Police arrest a BYU-Idaho student for allegedly entering women’s apartments illegally

REXBURG, ID — Rexburg Police arrested a BYU-Idaho student for allegedly entering women’s apartments around 6 a.m. on June 6.

On June 25, Antreo Denny was arrested and then later brought into the Madison County Jail on two misdemeanor counts of unlawful entry.

A press release sent out on June 11 by the Rexburg Police Department states, “In the early morning hours of June 6th this video shows a male subject walking the hallway of The Cedars Women’s Apartments. The male was also captured on video illegally entering an unlocked apartment where residents were asleep and leaving a short time later. The male was seen leaving this complex and then tracked to The Cove Women’s Apartments a block away. He then illegally entered several unlocked apartments there.”

The police say that there isn’t a clear motive yet as to why Denny entered the apartments.

The Cove apartment manager stated in an email to residents after the intrusion that “the only way to prevent something like this from happening is to please keep your apartment doors locked at all times.” This is similar to what the university advised in an official notice encouraging students to lock doors and windows at night or when students are not home.

Denny’s bail is set to $25,000 and he is expected to appear in court later this week.

The Scroll will continue updating the story as more information comes out.