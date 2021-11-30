Police log: Angry mobs and stolen vacuums

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Got me trippin’, oh stumblin’

“Police investigated a damage property report when a city employee stumbled and had fallen onto a parked vehicle causing damage to the right portion of the vehicle.”

Did they have pitchforks?

“Police responded to a report of a group of individuals throwing items at an apartment building while yelling and screaming. When police arrived the individuals ran away, but came back after a friend called them. The individuals were all cited and released for disturbing the peace. The items were cleaned up.”

Paw patrol

“Police responded to the animal shelter for two found black and brown puppies. Police took the puppies and cleared.”

Stolen vacuum

“Police received a report of a person possessing stolen property on the 300 West block of 4th S. Police were in the apartment on another matter and manager recognized a vacuum cleaner as belonging to the apartment complex.”